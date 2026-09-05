India begin Junior Asia Cup title defence with crushing win over Indonesia

India's junior men's hockey team launched their AHF Junior Men's Asia Cup title defence with an emphatic 14-0 triumph over Indonesia, powered by stellar performances from Prabhdeep Singh, Anmol Ekka, and Ajeet Yadav.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points India commenced their AHF Junior Men's Asia Cup title defence with a dominant 14-0 win over Indonesia.

Prabhdeep Singh was the top scorer with five goals, earning the 'Player of the Match' award.

Captain Anmol Ekka scored four goals, and Ajeet Yadav secured a hat-trick.

The five-time champions displayed strong attacking intent from the outset, leading 6-0 at half-time.

India's comprehensive victory sets a strong tone for their campaign in the tournament.

India made a commanding start to their title defence at the AHF Junior Men's Asia Cup with a ruthless 14-0 victory over Indonesia in their opening Pool A match in Moqi, China, on Saturday.

Captain Anmol Ekka, Prabhdeep Singh and Ajeet Yadav spearheaded the emphatic performance, scoring 12 goals between them as the five-time champions immediately stamped its authority on the tournament.

Prabhdeep Singh's Five-Goal Haul

Prabhdeep was the most prolific scorer of the day, finding the net five times to earn the 'Player of the Match' award, while skipper Anmol contributed four goals and Yadav scored thrice for his hat-trick.

Harpal and Ashu Maurya accounted for the other two goals.

India's attacking intent was evident from the opening whistle as they repeatedly entered the Indonesian circle and created scoring opportunities.

Prabhdeep opened the scoring in the fifth minute, giving India an early advantage before Harpal doubled the lead in the eighth minute.

Indonesia struggled to cope with the pace and movement of the Indian attack.

Dominant Performance Across Quarters

The Indian forward line continued to find openings in the second quarter. Anmol got his first goal of the match in the 16th minute when the Indonesian defence was penalised with a penalty stroke.

Yadav added another four minutes later to make it 4-0.

Prabhdeep then took centre stage, scoring in the 26th and 30th minutes to complete his hat-trick and take India into half-time with a commanding 6-0 lead.

There was little respite for Indonesia after the break, with India continuing to dominate possession and territory.

Anmol was particularly effective from set-pieces, converting penalty corners in the 35th and 42nd minutes to add two more goals to his tally.

Prabhdeep then struck again shortly before the end of the third quarter, as the scoreline read 9-0.

The final quarter proved to be the most productive period of the match as India found the net five more times. Anmol completed his four-goal haul in the 51st minute, before Prabhdeep scored again a minute later to bring up his fifth goal of the match.

Yadav then completed his hat-trick in emphatic fashion, scoring twice in the 53rd minute as India surged to a 13-0 advantage.

Maurya rounded off the scoring in the 59th minute, scoring off a penalty corner to complete the 14-0 rout.