India Dominates FIDE Awards Shortlist

From supporting young talents financially to earning global recognition, Indian chess is making its presence felt like never before.

IMAGE: Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh. Photographs: Nitin Narang/X

Key Points AICF announces financial support for 42 young chess talents aged between Under-7 and Under-19, with stipends ranging from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Koneru Humpy welcomes the initiative, calling investment in young players an investment in the future of Indian chess.

India dominates FIDE Excellence Awards 2026 shortlist, with stars like Gukesh, Humpy, Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali and Divya Deshmukh in contention.

Grandmaster Koneru Humpy welcomed the All India Chess Federation's (AICF) decision to provide financial assistance to upcoming talents.

'Delighted to see supporting India's next generation of chess talent through this stipend initiative. Investing in young players today is investing in the future of Indian chess. Wishing all the beneficiaries the very best!' Humpy stated in a social media post'.

On International Chess Day, July 20, AICF President Nitin Narang announced stipends ranging between Rs 60,000 and Rs 150,000 for 42 promising young chess talents aged between Under 7 and 19.

'This is the first time in the history of Indian chess that our players and prodigies are receiving such financial support, so they do not have to give up their passion due to financial constraints. These stipends will support their coaching and travel needs, enabling them to compete globally and pursue higher goals with confidence,' Narang tweeted.

India's Chess Stars Shine On Global Stage

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anurag Thakur and AICF President Nitin Narang watch Arjun Erigaisi's Round 6 clash against Wei Yi at the FIDE World Cup in Goa.

Meanwhile, the International Federation of Chess, popularly known as FIDE, has shortlisted AICF as one of the 10 contestants for the Best Federation for the FIDE Excellence Awards.

The FIDE Excellence Awards is a new biannual awards programme established in 2026 to honour outstanding achievements, individuals, events, teams, federations, and initiatives across the global chess community.

'The awards recognise excellence over the previous two-year cycle, beginning after each Chess Olympiad and culminating at the next Olympiad. The inaugural FIDE Excellence Awards ceremony will take place in September 2026 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, during the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad,' FIDE said.

Awards will be presented across six regular categories and five discretionary categories, celebrating excellence both on and off the board.

IMAGE: Grandmaster D Gukesh, the World Chess Champion.

Among the chess players being considered for the FIDE Excellence Awards 2026 (Best Player) are World Chess Champion D Gukesh, Arjun Erigasi, R Praggnanandha, Divya Deshmukh, Humpy and R Vaishali in the male and female categories.

Gukesh and Deshmukh have also been shortlisted in the Best Breakthrough (Rookie of the Year) category.

The Indian Open and Women's National Teams have been shortlisted in the Best Team category.

India won gold medals in both the Open and Women's sections at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest in 2024).

The team also celebrated Gukesh becoming the 2024 FIDE World Champion, Divya Deshmukh winning the 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup, and R Vaishali winning the 2025 FIDE Women's Grand Swiss, confirming India's emergence as the world's leading chess nation, FIDE said.

Grandmaster P Harikrisha has been shortlisted in the Best Comeback category.

According to FIDE, Harikrishna returned to outstanding form with strong performances in major open tournaments and elite team competitions, demonstrating that he remains one of India's leading GMs and a formidable opponent at the highest level.

Jennitha Anto figures in the shortlisted list for players with disability.

'One of the most remarkable success stories in disability chess. Despite living with severe physical disabilities caused by polio, Anto won multiple FIDE World Chess Championship for Players with Disabilities titles during the Olympiad cycle and has become a global symbol of resilience, determination, and sporting excellence,' FIDE said.

International Master Sagar Shah co-founded ChessBase India, a noted chess portal. Both ChessBase India and Shah are in contention for the same award.

ChessBase India Foundation is also in contention for the Best Chess Initiative award.

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com