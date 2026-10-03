Home  » Sports » India's Men's Hockey Team Dominates Malaysia For Asian Games Gold

India's Men's Hockey Team Dominates Malaysia For Asian Games Gold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 03, 2026 17:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

India's men's hockey team has clinched a historic fifth Asian Games gold medal, securing direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after a dominant 5-1 victory over Malaysia.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/Twitter

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/Twitter

Key Points

  • India's men's hockey team secured their fifth Asian Games gold medal, defeating Malaysia 5-1.
  • The victory ensures direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
  • This marks India's second consecutive Asian Games men's hockey gold, a first for the nation.
  • Goals were scored by Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh, and Shilanand Lakra.
  • The Indian women's hockey team also won gold, completing a historic double for the nation at the Asian Games.

Reigning Olympic bronze medallist India hammered Malaysia 5-1 to defend their men's hockey gold in the Asian Games here on Saturday, and the triumph also secured them a direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Historic Double Gold For Indian Hockey

While writing a new chapter in the history of Indian hockey, the eight-time Olympic champions also clinched their fifth Asian Games gold, and the second in a row for the first time.

 

The Indians made an attacking start as the play was mostly in the Malaysian half in the first quarter.

India converted three penalty corners through skipper Harmanpreet Singh (11th, 57th minutes) and Jugraj Singh (23rd), while vice-captain Hardik Singh scored from a penalty stroke in the 42nd minute and Shilanand Lakra completed the formalities with a field goal in the 54th minute.

Malaysia's lone goal was scored by Shello Silverius from a field effort in the 14th minute.

Malaysia secured the silver, while Pakistan won the bronze by defeating South Korea 5-3 earlier in the day.

It was double glory for Indian hockey from the Asian Games as the women's team also won the gold after 44 years, stunning reigning Olympic silver medallist and defending champions China 1-0 on Friday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

indian hockeyasian gamesolympic qualificationmen's hockey goldmalaysia hockey

More From Rediff

Nations League PIX: Italy hold France; Belgium whip Turkey

Nations League PIX: Italy hold France; Belgium whip Turkey
Mizoram Rewards Hockey Gold Medalists

Mizoram Rewards Hockey Gold Medalists
PM Modi Showers Praise on India's Asian Game Medallists

PM Modi Showers Praise on India's Asian Game Medallists

Related Stories

India Eyes Double Gold, Olympic Berth In Asian Games Hockey Final

India Eyes Double Gold, Olympic Berth In Asian Games Hockey Final

Web Stories

Which Indian City Had 1 Lakh Plus People In 1700s?

Which Indian City Had 1 Lakh Plus People In 1700s?
9 Fastest-Growing Millionaire Cities

9 Fastest-Growing Millionaire Cities
International Coffee Day: 5 Delicious Drinks

International Coffee Day: 5 Delicious Drinks

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026