India Beat Bangladesh To Secure SAFF Semifinal Spot

India's dominant 3-0 victory over Bangladesh in the SAFF Women's Championship secured their place in the semifinals and marked their first win against Bangladesh in seven years.

Key Points India defeated Bangladesh 3-0 to secure a spot in the SAFF Women's Championship semifinal.

Pyari Xaxa scored the opening goal, followed by goals from Lynda Kom Serto and Malavika P.

This victory marks India's first win against Bangladesh in the SAFF Championship in seven years.

India will face Bhutan in the semifinal, while Bangladesh will play against Nepal.

India beat Bangladesh 3-0 in a dominant show to secure a semifinal spot as Group B toppers in the SAFF Women's Championship in Margao on Sunday.

It was the Blue Tigresses' first win over Bangladesh in seven years after losing their previous two matches against them in the 2022 and 2024 editions of the tournament.

Key Moments In India's Victory

Pyari Xaxa opened the scoring in the 36th minute before second-half goals from Lynda Kom Serto (78th) and Malavika P (90+1) sealed an impressive victory.

With a perfect six points from two matches after their earlier 11-0 demolition of Maldives, India emerged as Group B toppers and will now face Bhutan in the semi-final on June 3.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will take on Nepal in the other semi-final, also on June 3.

Early Challenges And Indian Dominance

Both teams began the contest with intensity. Bangladesh nearly stunned the hosts in the second minute when a momentary lapse in concentration from Shilky Devi Hemam allowed the Anika Rania Siddiqui an early opening. India goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu Elangbam, however, kept the danger at bay.

The hosts gradually took control of the contest through crisp passing combinations and intelligent use of the flanks. Their midfield dictated the tempo, while aerial deliveries repeatedly tested the Bangladesh defence.

Missed Opportunities And Breakthrough Goals

India created several promising opportunities before eventually taking the lead. Sanfida Nongrum was presented with a good chance in the 22nd minute after controlling the ball brilliantly on the right wing, but she rushed her effort and dragged it wide despite having plenty of space to advance further.

Five minutes later, Pyari Xaxa squandered what looked like a straightforward opportunity. A teasing cross found the striker completely unmarked inside the box, but she failed to direct her header on target.

Pyari, however, made amends in the 36th minute. Shilky launched a long ball towards the Bangladesh penalty area, and a poor clearance from Kohati Kisku fell invitingly into Pyari's path. The striker showed great composure, taking a moment to steady herself before firing a powerful right-footed effort into the bottom corner beyond goalkeeper Mile Akter.

The goal gave India confidence, and they comfortably managed the remainder of the first half to carry a deserved 1-0 lead into the interval.

Second Half Surge And Securing The Win

India resumed with the same attacking intent after the break and nearly doubled their advantage in the 51st minute. Bangladesh goalkeeper Mile Akter spilled a dangerous cross into the six-yard area, but Pyari was denied by a desperate defensive intervention as Bangladesh threw bodies in the way.

Substitute striker Lynda Kom Serto almost made an immediate impact after replacing Aveka Singh in the 66th minute. Just two minutes later, she raced through on goal following a well-weighted pass but saw her fierce effort pushed away by Mile.

India doubled the lead in the 78th minute. Sanfida, who had been influential throughout, found substitute Malavika near the edge of the penalty area. As Malavika drove into the box, she was brought down by Mst Surma Jannat, leaving the referee with little hesitation in awarding a penalty. Lynda stepped up confidently and drilled her spot-kick into the bottom-right corner.

The hosts completed a memorable evening in stoppage time. Sangita Basfore's superb cross from the right was expertly controlled by Malavika, who then calmly slotted home from close range in the 91st minute.