India deaf cricketers triumph over Australia

India beat Australia by seven wickets in the final to clinch the T20I Tri-series for the Deaf at the Karnail Singh Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

IMAGE: The Indian deaf cricket team for the tournament was led by Virender Singh. Photograph: Indian Deaf Cricket Association/X

South Africa was the other team in the tournament hosted by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA).

Kuldeep Singh of India was adjudged man of the match in the final for his five-wicket haul. He was also named the best bowler of series as well as man of the series. Abhishek Singh, also of India, was named best batter of the series.

Highlighting the relevance of the tournament, IDCA President Sumit Jain said,

The energy of the players in the fiercely contested tournament underscores the need to promote cricket among the hearing-impaired athletes all over the world.

"Their enthusiastic participations in the tri-series truly represent the bright future of deaf cricket and sets an inspiration for several other players."