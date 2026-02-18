HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » India's Davis Cup Heroes Felicitated After Dutch Win

India's Davis Cup Heroes Felicitated After Dutch Win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2026 16:57 IST

x

The Delhi Lawn Tennis Association celebrated the Indian Davis Cup team's remarkable victory over the Netherlands, acknowledging the team's collective effort and individual brilliance.

India's Davis Cup team

IMAGE: India upset the sixth-ranked Dutch team 3-2 in a thrilling tie in Bengaluru earlier this month to advance to the second round of the Qualifiers in September. Photograph: All India Tennis Association/X

Key Points

  • The Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) felicitated the Indian Davis Cup team for their impressive 3-2 victory over the Netherlands.
  • Sumit Nagal praised the team effort, highlighting the contributions of Yuki Bhambri and Dhakshineswar Suresh in securing crucial points.
  • Nagal expressed confidence in Dhakshineswar Suresh's potential and highlighted his calm and smart approach on the court.

The Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) has felicitated the Indian Davis Cup team for its outstanding win over the Netherlands in the Davis Cup on the sidelines of the ongoing Delhi Open.

India, ranked 33rd at the time, upset the sixth-ranked Dutch team 3-2 in a thrilling tie in Bengaluru earlier this month to advance to the second round of the Qualifiers in September.

 

During the felicitation on Tuesday night, DLTA president Rohit Rajpal said, "At DLTA, we remain committed to supporting and strengthening Indian tennis at every level. Celebrating our Davis Cup team is part of that larger vision."

Sumit Nagal, who is through to the second round of the Delhi Open, reflected on the win while speaking to the media during the ceremony.

"Everyone did a fantastic job. You go out there, you win your match, it gets easier and easier. In Switzerland, I got two points and this Bangalore tie, Yuki Bhambri and Dhakshineswar Suresh got all the points. At the end of the day, Davis Cup is about the team and like I said, everybody performed."

Nagal Hails Dhakshineswar Suresh

Nagal also spoke highly of his team-mate Dhakshineswar Suresh, who won both his singles matches against the Netherlands.

"I met him in 2016, so I know him for a decade. I have always supported him in any way, whatever way I could. DK is also a very nice guy, very calm, smart on the court. I really believe he can do well and I really wish him the best. Whenever he thinks something is missing or wants an advice, he's very quick to ask. Even in the Davis Cup match, I tell him what I feel like."

Speaking about India's next tie against Korea in September, Nagal said it will not be easy.

"You are playing a top 16 match, you can't really get an easy match now. They've always played well, always performed well in the Davis Cup. I know it's going to be a hard match, but if you're playing well and you can always give yourself a chance to win.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India's Pride@Rio: Fighters all the way
India's Pride@Rio: Fighters all the way
Monank Patel Lauds USA's Intent in Big T20 WC Win
Monank Patel Lauds USA's Intent in Big T20 WC Win
T20 World Cup: Mukkamalla, Harmeet star as USA thrash Netherlands
T20 World Cup: Mukkamalla, Harmeet star as USA thrash Netherlands
My eyes are on bringing Olympics to India: Leander Paes
My eyes are on bringing Olympics to India: Leander Paes
T20 World Cup, India vs Netherlands: 'Bigger Than FIFA World Cup': Dutch Excited For India Clash
T20 World Cup, India vs Netherlands: 'Bigger Than FIFA World Cup': Dutch Excited For India Clash

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Odisha twin brothers script history, get identical score in JEE Mains Result 20260:45

Odisha twin brothers script history, get identical score...

Brazil President Lula lands in Delhi for AI Impact Summit3:10

Brazil President Lula lands in Delhi for AI Impact Summit

French President Macron Leaves From Mumbai Hotel For AI Summit In Delhi2:37

French President Macron Leaves From Mumbai Hotel For AI...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO