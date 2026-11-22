India's women's hockey team, the defending champions, continued their impressive run in the Asian Champions Trophy with a commanding 7-0 win against Thailand on Sunday, showcasing their strong form.

IMAGE: The 7-0 rout of Thailand was India's third consecutive win in the tournament. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Defending champions India defeated Thailand 7-0 in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy on Sunday.

This victory marks India's third consecutive win in the tournament.

Deepika scored a hat-trick, contributing significantly to India's dominant performance.

Navneet Kaur scored two goals, while Mumtaz Khan and Sunelita Toppo each added one.

Defending champions India continued their excellent run of form as they crushed Thailand 7-0 in their third match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Bhopal on Sunday.

This was India's third straight win in the tournament, having earlier beaten Malaysia and South Korea.

India's Dominant Performance

Navneet Kaur opened the scoring for India with her strike in the fourth minute after being awarded a penalty strike.

Deepika doubled the lead when she struck in the 10th minute, and even before Thailand could regroup, she scored again to make it 3-0 in favour of India in the 11th minute.

Mumtaz Khan, who had already scored twice in the earlier matches, then got into the act as she found the target in the 28th minute to put the home team in the driver's seat at the half-time break.

India maintained the tempo when play resumed in the third quarter as Sunelita Toppo struck the team's fifth goal (32nd minute) right at the start of proceedings.

Deepika completed her hat-trick when she found the back of the net in the 56th minute to pile more misery on Thailand.

India completed the rout as Navneet Kaur scored off a penalty stroke moments later.