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Home  » Sports » India colts drub Pakistan, march into SAFF Championship semifinals

India colts drub Pakistan, march into SAFF Championship semifinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
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Last updated on: March 26, 2026 21:03 IST

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India entered the semifinals of the SAFF U-20 football championship with a commanding 3-0 victory over Pakistan.

Vishal Yadav

IMAGE: India's Vishal Yadav celebrates after opening the scoring against Pakistan in the SAFF U-20 Championship in Male, Maldives, on Thursday. Photograph: Indian Football/X 

Key Points

  • India U-20 team defeated Pakistan 3-0 to advance to the SAFF Championship semifinals.
  • Player of the match Omang Dodum scored a brace while Vishal Yadav netted the opening goal.
  • India's goalkeeper Suraj Aheibam produced some spectacular saves.
  • India will face Bangladesh in their next group-stage match on March 28.

Led by Omang Dodum's brace, defending champions India delivered a strong performance to crush Pakistan 3-0 and advance to the semifinals of the SAFF U-20 Championship in Male, Maldives, on Thursday.

The high-octane clash at the National Football Stadium saw the Blue Colts secure their spot in the semifinals while eliminating Pakistan from the tournament.

 

In the third minute, Gurnaj Singh displayed exceptional vision, floating a perfectly weighted through ball into the box.

Vishal Yadav, who is the third youngest player to make his Indian Super League (ISL) debut for Punjab FC, controlled the aerial pass brilliantly under immense pressure and slotted it past the Pakistan goalkeeper at the near post to give India an early advantage.

While Pakistan created several opportunities in the first half, the Indian defence and goalkeeper Suraj Aheibam stood tall, making crucial saves to maintain the clean sheet.

Second-half dominance

The second half, however, belonged entirely to Omang Dodum, who stepped up to seal the victory with a spectacular brace and was deservedly named the Player of the Match.

Dodum, the only returning member from India's previous SAFF title-winning squad, continued his strong attacking form.

In the 64th minute, Dodum doubled India's lead after timing his run to perfection, heading home a brilliant first-time effort off a cross-field diagonal pass from substitute Rishi.

Dodum then capped off a stellar individual and team performance in the dying minutes of the game.

After teammate Prashan Jajo was brought down inside the box in the 84th minute, Dodum confidently converted the resulting penalty into the top corner in the 88th minute to make it 3-0.

With this commanding victory, Indian side comfortably advanced to the knockout stages. The Blue Colts will next face Bangladesh on March 28 to conclude their group-stage campaign.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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