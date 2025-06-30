India crash out, Ireland join hockey's elite

IMAGE: The Irish women march into the elite league. Photograph: Hockey Ireland/X

Ireland’s women’s hockey team is set to make its debut in the prestigious FIH Hockey Pro League in the 2025-26 season — a spot that could have been India’s had they not finished last in the ongoing edition.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Sunday confirmed that the “Green Army” — runners-up at the 2018 Hockey World Cup — will compete in what’s known as the “League of the Best” for the first time, after being promoted via the FIH Hockey Nations Cup earlier this year in Chile.

While New Zealand had won the Nations Cup final against Ireland, the Black Sticks later declined the Pro League invitation. As per FIH rules, the offer then passed to the runners-up — and Ireland didn’t hesitate to seize the opportunity.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram said, “Congratulations to the Ireland Women’s team for joining the next season of the FIH Hockey Pro League! It’s wonderful to see a new team participating in the League of the Best. Qualifying through the FIH Hockey Nations Cup confirms how much the latter is a great springboard to join hockey's elite.”

The development comes in stark contrast to India’s fate. After a disappointing Pro League season that saw them finish at the bottom of the standings, the Indian women’s team has been relegated to the Nations Cup — a step down from the elite level they’ve been competing at.

For Ireland, however, this is a breakthrough moment.

Head Coach Gareth Grundie called the news “an excellent and invaluable opportunity” to grow and test themselves against the top sides in world hockey.

“It’s a testament to the quality of play this team has achieved,” Grundie said.

“And it comes at an ideal time for us as we aim for qualification for the 2026 FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium.”

On the men’s side, New Zealand’s Pro League return is still under discussion. Having won the Nations Cup in Malaysia, the Black Sticks have until July 21 to confirm participation. If they opt out, the door opens for runners-up Pakistan to join the men’s Pro League next season.

For now though, the Irish women march into the elite league — a promotion secured through merit, but made possible by India’s slide and New Zealand’s withdrawal.