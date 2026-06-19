India concede two late goals to lose 1-2 to Germany in FIH Pro League

India squandered a one-goal lead in the closing stages as world champions Germany scored twice from penalty corners in the final four minutes to snatch a dramatic 2-1 victory in the FIH Pro League.

IMAGE: India's Jugraj Singh celebrates scoring against Germany in the FIH Pro League in Rotterdam on Thursday. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points India looked set for a second successive win over world champions Germany after Jugraj Singh's penalty-corner goal gave them a second-half lead.

Germany mounted a late comeback, with Justus Weigand equalising in the 56th minute before Jakob Brilla scored the winner from a penalty corner in the dying seconds.

The 2-1 defeat came a day after India's memorable 3-1 victory over Germany and leaves the team looking to bounce back against the Netherlands in their next Pro League match.

India inexplicably conceded two late goals to lose to reigning world champions Germany 1-2 in their FIH Pro League match in Rotterdam on Thursday.

The two sides were goalless at the half time before Jugraj Singh struck from a penalty corner in the 38th minute to give India the lead.

It looked like India would notch a rare back-to-back win against the Germans who, however, equalised four minutes from the final hooter through a penalty corner conversion by Justus Weigand (56th).

Germany Strike Back in Dramatic Finish

The world champions then snatched a win from the jaws of defeat with Jakob Brilla (60th) scoring from yet another penalty corner with just a few seconds left in the match.

The match, though, was dull and drab for most part. India earned three penalty corners as against five by the Germans.

India had stunned Germany 3-1 on Wednesday in a memorable win that coincided with Manpreet Singh becoming the country's most-capped player.

The midfield stalwart made his 413th appearance, surpassing former captain and current Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey's tally of 412 matches.

India had lost to Olympic champions the Netherlands 2-3 on June 14.

They next face the Netherlands again on June 21.