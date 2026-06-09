India concede late to settle for draw with Tajikistan in second friendly

India's men's football team secured a 1-1 draw against higher-ranked Tajikistan in a friendly game, with Vikram Partap Singh scoring, as the Blue Tigers continue their preparations for upcoming international assignments.

IMAGE: The two friendlies against Tajikistan were part of India's preparations for upcoming international assignments. Photograph: Indian Football/X

Key Points India drew 1-1 with higher-ranked Tajikistan in their second international friendly.

Vikram Partap Singh scored India's opening goal in the 23rd minute.

Tajikistan equalised in the 84th minute through a penalty by Sheriddin Boboev, following a defensive lapse by India.

India had previously lost the first friendly against Tajikistan 1-3.

India conceded a late equaliser to settle for a 1-1 draw with hosts Tajikistan in the second international football friendly in Hisor on Tuesday. Vikram Partap Singh (23') scored for the Blue Tigers in the first half, but a defensive lapse from the visiting side seven minutes from time gave Tajikistan a spot-kick, and Sheriddin Boboev (84') stepped up to calmly slot the ball past the Indian goalkeeper.

India lost the first friendly international against the higher-ranked opponents 1-3 last Friday.

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Match Highlights And Key Moments

There was little to separate the sides in the opening half, save for Farukh Choudhary's free-kick, which slipped past the Tajikistan goalkeeper to help Vikram give India the lead. Coming off a disappointing outing in the first game, India were awarded a free-kick just outside the box after Mohammed was brought down.

Farukh took the set-piece, directed his shot over the wall, and the home team goalkeeper failed to secure the ball cleanly, and Vikram was in the right place at the right time to capitalise on the rebound and tap it home for India.

India managed to retain the lead at half time and looked on course to end the tour on a winning note but a handball by a visiting player opened the door for Tajikistan to get the equaliser, and Boboev made no mistake as he found the back of the net from the spot.