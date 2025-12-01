HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India colts stun fancied Iran, seal AFC Asian Cup spot

Source: PTI
December 01, 2025 00:12 IST

IMAGE: India U-17 players celebrate after booking a spot in the 2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup, in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photograph: Indian Football/X

An indomitable Indian football team staged a remarkable comeback to stun overwhelming favourites Iran 2-1 in their last Group D qualifying game and seal a place in the 2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup, in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Blue Colts had achieved what looked, for long stretches of the match, almost impossible thanks to goals from Dallalmuon Gangte (45+1' penalty) and Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam (52') at the EKA Arena.

This was after Amirreza Valipoor put the visitors ahead with his 19th minute strike.

The next U-17 Asian Cup is to be held in Saudi Arabia and it will be India's 10th appearance in the tournament.

Iran, with seven points, entered the match as favourites, unbeaten and needing only a draw to progress. India, on four points, needed nothing less than a win.

And when Valipoor struck first, calmly finishing cashing in on a defensive error, the task appeared to loom even larger. But this young Indian side refused to accept their fate.

First, they equalised through Gangte when the forward converted a penalty, before Wangkheirakpam netted the winner.

The victory meant that India climbed to seven points, level with Iran but ahead on head-to-head and enough to secure qualification against a powerhouse of Asian youth football.

Iran looked ruthless, composed, and in command at the start.

They pressed sharply, moved the ball fluidly, and forced India goalkeeper Rajrup Sarkar into two crucial saves, first tipping away a long-range effort from captain Mahan Beheshti in the 10th minute, then punching out a fierce volley from the same player moments later after Jafar Asadi carved through on the left.

Yet India hung in, never allowing panic to creep in despite Iran's territorial superiority. They tested the waters with speculative shots from distance and tried to break Iran's structure by shifting the ball quickly into the wide channels. Nothing seemed to pierce Iran's disciplined defensive line.

Then came the moment that changed everything.

At the stroke of half-time, a corner from the left caused chaos inside the Iranian box. As bodies collided and the ball pinged around dangerously, Heeranganba Seram was brought down. The referee pointed straight to the spot.

Up stepped Gangte, ice-cold in pressure, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way in the 46th minute. India had their lifeline, and with it, belief.

Revitalised, India began the second half with renewed purpose, and the winner came in the 52nd minute, born of an Iranian mistake.

Defender Amirmahan Afrooziani failed to clear a looping ball, and Wangkheirakpam, unmarked and unhurried, put the ball past goalkeeper Bardiya Dorri. India, against all odds, led 2-1.

 

Iran reacted with urgency, pouring forward relentlessly. Beheshti's dangerous free-kick in the 64th minute forced another acrobatic save from Sarkar.

Crosses rained in, shots ricocheted off legs, and India's penalty area became a battlefield. But the gutsy, determined, and unyielding Indian backline stood tall.

As the minutes drained away, Iran grew increasingly frantic while India managed the tempo with remarkable maturity for their age and delivered a performance of immense character.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
