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Blue Colts Fall To Honduras In FIFA U15 World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 28, 2026 15:23 IST 4 Minutes Read
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The India U15 football team, known as the Blue Colts, faced a 1-2 defeat against Honduras in the FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival, leading them to the lower bracket for further competition.

Key Points

  • India's U15 team lost 1-2 to Honduras in a Round of 32 Tier C match on Wednesday.
  • Honduras initially led through Danio Flores, with India equalising in the second half via Ronandev Aheibam.
  • Alejandro Amaya scored the winning goal for Honduras in the 36th minute after a ricochet.
  • The Blue Colts will now compete in the lower bracket for positions 81 to 96 and will next play Trinidad and Tobago.
  • India had several chances, including attempts from Ronandev Aheibam and Nara Meitei Loushambam, but failed to convert them.

India lost 1-2 to Honduras in a Round of 32 Tier C match of the FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival here on Wednesday.

Honduras broke the deadlock through Danio Flores (18') and led at half-time. India equalised in the second half through Ronandev Aheibam (31'), before the Central Americans reclaimed the lead through Alejandro Amaya (36').

 

With all 189 teams continuing to play for position until the final day of the tournament, the Blue Colts will now move to the Round of 16 of the lower bracket and contest for positions 81 to 96.

India will next face Trinidad and Tobago, who lost 2-4 to France in their Round of 32 match.

Early Exchanges And Missed Opportunities

Both sides enjoyed spells of equal possession early in the first half. However, Honduras started to contain India's build-up with a higher press.

The Blue Colts had two real chances in the first half through Ronandev Aheibam and Nara Meitei Loushambam. In the fourth minute, Ronandev had an attempt from the edge of the box, but it cleared the crossbar. Then in the 15th minute, Nara's free-kick from just outside the area narrowly sailed high.

But the Central American outfit was the first to punch in on the scoresheet through Danio Flores. In the 18th minute, a miscued pass from goalkeeper Jenit Ningthoujam allowed Flores to intercept and finish past him to put Honduras ahead.

Honduras then went onto maintain pressure on the Blue Colts' defence after the resumption of play. In the 22nd minute, Jeffrey Lara cut inside from the left and sent a right-footed curler above the crossbar.

India's Equaliser And Honduras's Decisive Goal

India's persistence paid off in the 31st minute through a moment of individual brilliance. Setting up the attack, R Lalremruatfela found Ronandev on the right wing and the latter unleashed a cross-turned-shot into the far top corner, beating Honduras keeper Santiago Borjas to level the score at 1-1.

In the 33rd minute, Lalremruatfela saw his free-kick land in the gloves of Borjas, before Nibas Meetei Wahengbam intercepted a clearance in the attacking third, only to be denied by an advancing Borjas. Muhammad Sohil Khan then saw his long-range attempt drift wide of the post.

India were made to pay for their missed opportunities as Honduras reclaimed the lead in the 37th minute. Josue Linares made a cutback from the by-line. Sohil tried to clear, but the ball unluckily ricocheted off Jenit into the path of Alejandro Amaya, who turned in the loose ball into the empty net at the first chance.

India had one last opportunity to find another equaliser but Nara's long-range attempt unluckily crashed off the crossbar.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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