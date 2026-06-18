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India Dominates Opening Day Of ISSF Junior World Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk June 18, 2026 21:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian junior shooters have made an impressive start at the ISSF Junior World Championship in Suhl, Germany, clinching two gold and one bronze medal on the very first day of competition.

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points

  • Indian junior shooters achieved a strong start at the ISSF Junior World Championship.
  • Two gold medals and one bronze were secured on the opening day of competition.
  • Sejal Kamble clinched individual gold in the junior women's 10m air pistol event.
  • The Indian team, comprising Sejal Kamble, Vanshika Choudhary, and Navya Bishnoi, secured team gold.

Indian shooters made a strong start at the ISSF Junior World Championship, clinching two gold and a bronze medal, on the opening day of competition here.

Sejal Kamble clinched the gold medal in the junior women's 10m air pistol individual event, while compatriot Himanshi secured the bronze.

 

India also secured the gold medal in the junior women's 10m air pistol team event. The trio of Sejal Kamble, Vanshika Choudhary and Navya Bishnoi combined for a total score of 1700 to finish atop the standings.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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indian shootersissf junior world championshipsejal kamble10m air pistolshooting gold medals

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