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ISSF World Cup: Indian men win 50m team gold; Ravinder bags individual silver

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: November 03, 2026 15:55 IST 2 Minutes Read

Indian shooters Ravinder Singh, Saurabh Chaudhary, and Amanpreet Singh have clinched a prestigious team gold and an individual silver in the men's 50m pistol event at the ongoing ISSF World Championships in Doha, showcasing India's growing prowess in the sport.

Saurabh Chaudhary

IMAGE: Saurabh Chaudhary, a multiple-time World Cup gold-medallist, scored 551 to help India win the team gold in the men's 50m pistol competition at the ISSF World Championships in Doha. Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points

  • The Indian troika of Ravinder Singh, Saurabh Chaudhary, and Amanpreet Singh clinched the team gold in the men's 50m pistol competition of the ISSF World Championships on Tuesday.
  • Ravinder Singh also secured an individual silver medal in the 50m pistol event, which is not an Olympic discipline.
  • The Indian team achieved a combined score of 1659 points, outperforming China and Korea to win the gold.
  • India is currently leading the medal table at the championships with one gold and one silver.

The Indian troika of Ravinder Singh, Saurabh Chaudhary and Amanpreet Singh clinched the team gold in the men's 50m pistol competition at the ISSF World Championships in Doha on Tuesday.

Ravinder also won the silver medal in the individual competition of the event that is not on the Olympic roster.

He was India's top scorer with 559 points, including 11 inner 10s.

 

Saurabh, a multiple-time World Cup gold-medallist, scored 551, while Amanpreet added 549 to the tally the Indian combined score of 1659.

India's Medal Haul In Pistol Event

China's Zhang Bingchen, Lyu Junyi and Feng Linlang totalled 1648 for the silver medal, five points clear of the bronze-winning Korean combination of Hong Suhyeon, Choe Boram and So Seung Seob.

In the individual event, the gold went to Russia's Anton Aristarkhov, who shot 561. Roumania' Luca Joldea claimed the bronze with a score of 558.

Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, and Paarth Makhija failed to reach the team and individual finals of the men's 10m air rifle event.

India are currently top of the table with a gold and silver.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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