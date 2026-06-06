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Home  » Sports » India Reclaim SAFF Women's Championship After Seven Years

India Reclaim SAFF Women's Championship After Seven Years

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 06, 2026 20:43 IST

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India's women's football team has triumphantly reclaimed the SAFF Women's Championship title after a seven-year hiatus, showcasing dominant form with an unbeaten run and a decisive 3-1 victory over Bangladesh in the final.

Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Key Points

  • India secured their sixth SAFF Women's Championships football title.
  • This victory marks India's first SAFF title in seven years, triumphing over Bangladesh 3-1 in the final.
  • The Indian team maintained an unbeaten record throughout the tournament, scoring 18 goals and conceding just one.
  • Pyari Xaxa, Sanfida Nongrum, and Lynda Kom Serto were the goal scorers for India in the summit clash.

India clinched the SAFF Women's Championships football title for the sixth time and their first after seven years, with a dominant 3-1 win over Bangladesh in the summit clash here on Saturday.

India's Dominant Performance

Pyari Xaxa (42nd), Sanfida Nongrum (46th) and Lynda Kom Serto (82nd) scored the goals for India, while Ritu Porna Chakma (45+2) pulled one back for Bangladesh. The hosts had beaten the same opponents 3-0 in the group stage.

 

India ended the tournament unbeaten, scoring 18 goals while conceding just one, showcasing their dominance in the tournament. They had begun their campaign with an emphatic 11-0 victory over Maldives before convincingly blanking Bangladesh 3-0 to top Group B.

After five title wins on the trot, India could not even reach the finals in the last two editions when Bangladesh walked away with the trophy after beating Nepal on both occasions in 2022 and 2024. India had last won the title in 2019.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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