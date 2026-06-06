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India Women Rout Korea; Win Women's Under-18 Asia Cup Hockey Bronze

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: June 06, 2026 12:32 IST

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The Indian Women's U18 hockey team showcased exceptional skill and determination, clinching the bronze medal at the Asia Cup with a commanding 3-0 victory over Korea, highlighted by top scorer Nousheen Naz's impressive performance.

India women's hockey team

Photograph: Asian Hockey Federation

Key Points

  • India's Women's Under-18 hockey team won the bronze medal at the Asia Cup.
  • They defeated Korea 3-0 in the third-place match.
  • Goals were scored by Sandeepa Kumari, Sweety Kujur, and Nousheen Naz.
  • Nousheen Naz finished as the tournament's top scorer with 12 goals.
  • Sandeepa Kumari was named Player of the Match for her influential performance.

The Indian hockey team won the bronze medal at the Women's U18 Asia Cup after registering a commanding 3-0 victory over Korea in the third-place match in Kakamigahara, Japan on Saturday. Sandeepa Kumari (2nd minute), captain Sweety Kujur (16th) and Nousheen Naz (33rd) were on target as India capped off their campaign with a podium finish.

India's Dominant Performance

Determined to bounce back from their narrow shootout defeat against China in the semifinals, India made a dream start and took the lead within the opening two minutes. Sandeepa Kumari (2') showcased excellent composure, producing a brilliant finish to give India the breakthrough and set the tone for the contest.

 

India continued to dominate possession and create opportunities in the attacking circle. Their persistence paid off in the 16th minute when Sweety Kujur found the back of the net with a field goal to double India's advantage heading into the second quarter.

With a comfortable two-goal cushion, India maintained control after the break and further extended their lead in the 33rd minute. The tournament's top scorer, Nousheen Naz, added her name to the scoresheet with a clinical field goal, taking her tally to 12 goals in the competition and strengthening her position at the top of the scoring charts.

India remained disciplined at the back throughout the contest, denying Korea any clear scoring opportunities while continuing to threaten on the counterattack. The defensive unit held firm to preserve the clean sheet as India comfortably saw out the remainder of the match to secure the bronze medal. For her influential performance and opening goal, Sandeepa Kumari was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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