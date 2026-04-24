India Secure Thomas Cup Victory Over Canada

India secured a dominant 3-1 victory against Canada in the Thomas Cup Finals, driven by stellar performances from Ayush Shetty and the formidable doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India defeated Canada 3-1 in their opening Thomas Cup tie, showcasing strong performances across singles and doubles.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty dominated their doubles match, levelling the tie for India.

Ayush Shetty secured a crucial singles win against Brian Yang, giving India a 2-1 lead.

Hariharan Amsakarunan and M R Arjun sealed the victory for India with a convincing doubles performance.

Ayush Shetty and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered notable wins as 2022 champions India took an unassailable 3-1 lead against Canada in their opening Group tie of the Thomas Cup Finals here on Friday.

Key Performances in India's Thomas Cup Victory

After Lakshya Sen's spirited effort ended in a 18-21, 21-19, 21-10 loss to world No. 13 Victor Lai, world No. 4 Satwik and Chirag levelled the tie with a dominant 21-10 21-11 win over Jonathan Bing Tsan Lai and Kevin Lee.

The 20-year-old Ayush, runner-up at the recent Asia Championships, then outwitted world No. 33 Brian Yang 21-13, 21-17 in 39 minutes to hand India a 2-1 lead.

Doubles Pair Seal The Win

The second doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and M R Arjun sealed the tie for India with a convincing 21-7 21-15 victory over Ty Alexander Lindeman and Nyl Yakura.

Kidambi Srikanth is set to face world No. 77 Joshua Nguyen in the inconsequential fifth match.

Indian women's team will face Denmark in their opening match later in the day.