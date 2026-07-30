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Indian Golfers Shine At Malaysian Ladies Amateur Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 30, 2026 22:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's Ceerat Kang and Guntas Kaur Sandhu achieved a commendable tied sixth position, contributing to the nation's third-place finish at the competitive Malaysian Ladies Amateur Open.

Key Points

  • India secured the third position overall at the Malaysian Ladies Amateur Open.
  • Ceerat Kang and Guntas Kaur Sandhu finished in a tied sixth place individually.
  • The Indian duo concluded their campaign with a combined score of six-over 222.
  • The tournament saw 54 golfers from 11 nations compete for the title.
  • Malaysia's Foong Zi Yu claimed the championship after a tie-break.

India clinched the third spot at the Malaysian Ladies Amateur Open here on Thursday with Ceerat Kang and Guntas Kaur Sandhu ending their campaign in tied sixth position.

A total of 54 golfers from 11 countries including China, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, South Korea, Philippines and Singapore were competing in the event.

 

Chandigarh's Guntas carded a three-over 75 to finish in joint sixth place alongside compatriot Ceerat, who submitted her card with five-over 77. The duo ended their Malaysia outing at six-over 222.

Foong Zi Yu of Malaysia snatched the title from countrymate Amberly Zaira Binti Zamra on count back after the pair finished at one-under 215 after 54 holes.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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