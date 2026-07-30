Indian Golfers Shine At Malaysian Ladies Amateur Open

India's Ceerat Kang and Guntas Kaur Sandhu achieved a commendable tied sixth position, contributing to the nation's third-place finish at the competitive Malaysian Ladies Amateur Open.

Key Points India secured the third position overall at the Malaysian Ladies Amateur Open.

Ceerat Kang and Guntas Kaur Sandhu finished in a tied sixth place individually.

The Indian duo concluded their campaign with a combined score of six-over 222.

The tournament saw 54 golfers from 11 nations compete for the title.

Malaysia's Foong Zi Yu claimed the championship after a tie-break.

India clinched the third spot at the Malaysian Ladies Amateur Open here on Thursday with Ceerat Kang and Guntas Kaur Sandhu ending their campaign in tied sixth position.

A total of 54 golfers from 11 countries including China, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, South Korea, Philippines and Singapore were competing in the event.

Chandigarh's Guntas carded a three-over 75 to finish in joint sixth place alongside compatriot Ceerat, who submitted her card with five-over 77. The duo ended their Malaysia outing at six-over 222.

Foong Zi Yu of Malaysia snatched the title from countrymate Amberly Zaira Binti Zamra on count back after the pair finished at one-under 215 after 54 holes.