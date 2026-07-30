Indian Golfers Shine At Malaysian Ladies Amateur Open

India's Ceerat Kang and Guntas Kaur Sandhu achieved a commendable tied sixth position, contributing to the nation's third-place finish at the competitive Malaysian Ladies Amateur Open.
Key Points
- India secured the third position overall at the Malaysian Ladies Amateur Open.
- Ceerat Kang and Guntas Kaur Sandhu finished in a tied sixth place individually.
- The Indian duo concluded their campaign with a combined score of six-over 222.
- The tournament saw 54 golfers from 11 nations compete for the title.
- Malaysia's Foong Zi Yu claimed the championship after a tie-break.
India clinched the third spot at the Malaysian Ladies Amateur Open here on Thursday with Ceerat Kang and Guntas Kaur Sandhu ending their campaign in tied sixth position.
A total of 54 golfers from 11 countries including China, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, South Korea, Philippines and Singapore were competing in the event.
Chandigarh's Guntas carded a three-over 75 to finish in joint sixth place alongside compatriot Ceerat, who submitted her card with five-over 77. The duo ended their Malaysia outing at six-over 222.
Foong Zi Yu of Malaysia snatched the title from countrymate Amberly Zaira Binti Zamra on count back after the pair finished at one-under 215 after 54 holes.