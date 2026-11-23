The Indian men's hockey team showcased remarkable form by completing their New Zealand tour unbeaten, clinching the three-match series 1-0 and celebrating a century of sporting camaraderie between the nations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Key Points India's men's hockey team completed their New Zealand tour unbeaten, securing the three-match series 1-0.

The final match on Sunday ended in a 2-2 draw, with goals from captain Sanjay and Karthi Selvam for India.

Captain Sanjay was India's standout performer, scoring in all three matches to finish as the team's leading scorer.

The series commemorated 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand, dating back to 1926.

India completed their New Zealand hockey tour unbeaten, holding the hosts to a 2-2 draw in the third and final match to seal the three-match series 1-0.

After winning the opening encounter 3-2 and drawing the second 2-2, India needed to avoid defeat in Sunday's final match to seal the series, which was organised to mark 100 years of sporting ties between the two countries.

Match Highlights And Key Players

New Zealand took an early lead through Dylan Thomas (9th minute), but India hit back with two quick goals through captain Sanjay (16th), who converted a penalty corner, and Karthi Selvam (18th), who scored a field goal.

The hosts fought back in the closing stages, with Benji Culhane (55th) scoring the equaliser. Neither side could find a winner thereafter as the match ended in a draw.

Sanjay was India's standout performer, scoring in all three matches to finish as the team's leading scorer with three goals.

Series Overview And Historical Significance

In the opening match on November 19, India registered a 3-2 victory, with Uttam Singh (25th), Shardanand Tiwari (38th) and Sanjay (43rd) finding the net. Jonty Elmes (25th) and Sam Hiha (55th) scored for New Zealand.

The second match on November 21 ended in a 2-2 draw. Angad Bir Singh (35th) and Sanjay (57th) scored for India, while Dylan Thomas (25th) and Sam Hiha (56th) were on target for the hosts.

The series, played at the Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium in Auckland from November 19 to 22, marked 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand.

The relationship dates back to 1926, when an Indian Army hockey team featuring legendary Major Dhyan Chand became the first Indian team from any sport to tour New Zealand.