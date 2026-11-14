How India Clinched Bronze At The ITPF World Cup

India has achieved a significant milestone by securing a bronze medal in the team event at the ITPF Tent Pegging World Cup in Aqaba, Jordan, with Dinesh Karlekar also earning an individual bronze.

Key Points India clinched a bronze medal in the team event at the ITPF World Cup in Aqaba, Jordan, on the final day.

Dinesh Karlekar was India's top performer, securing an individual bronze medal with 127.5 points across the three days.

The Indian team, comprising six members, was leading on the final day until a crucial last run where they missed three pegs.

Jordan emerged as the winner of the World Cup.

The Indian contingent was led by Dr Athar Afsar and coached by Suresh Kumar.

India clinched a bronze medal in the team event at the ITPF World Cup, capping their campaign with a podium finish on the final day of the competition here.

India's Performance Highlights

The Indian team comprised Dinesh Karlekar, Amit Chettri, Sandeep Kumar, Bonge Ganesh, Jitender Singh and Sirsat Dhanraj.

Karlekar was India's top performer, securing the overall individual bronze medal across the three days of competition with 127.5 points.

He narrowly missed out on silver, with Saudi Arabia's Alqahtani and Jordan's Abdul Wahan scoring 128 points each, while the gold-medal winner finished with 130 points, according to the Indian Tent Pegging Federation.

India were leading on the final day until the last run, but missed three pegs in the decisive attempt, finishing with eight points in that run.

Jordan won the World Cup.

The Indian contingent was led by Dr Athar Afsar, the country's only Gold Badge International Judge and Coach, and coached by Suresh Kumar, India's highest international medal winner.