India Chasing Foreign-Born Footballers?

India Chasing Foreign-Born Footballers?

June 13, 2025 23:39 IST

India CAIFF Confirms Talks With 33 OCI Players for National Team Revival

IMAGE: Picture used for representational purpose only. Photograph: AIFF/X

In a bold push to expand India’s talent pool, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey has revealed that the federation is actively pursuing the inclusion of Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) in the national football team.

With the sports ministry open to reviewing the long-standing 2008 restriction, the AIFF has already reached out to 33 OCI players worldwide—marking a possible turning point in Indian football’s quest for global relevance.

 

"We formed a task force on this matter in August 2023 and thereafter we had several meetings. We have contacted 33 OCI players across the world," All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey said.

"AIFF is aligned with the law of the land, but it is actively involved in securing OCI players. Many countries ranked below India have adopted the policy to allow naturalised citizens. We have discussed how countries like Hong Kong, Indonesia and Bangladesh doing well (because of naturalised players)."

Elaborating further, he said, "It's a process, a systematic change is not possible. In 2008, OCI players were barred from playing for India. Our coaches had said what if India allows OCI players to play for the country. The previous regime also tried and they could not do it. Perhaps the situation was different."

"I am also trying, taking it forward. But even if there is a list of 300 OCI players, they have to be eligible to play for India. Only then, the role of technical committee come in."

"To make matter simple, we have made a list of such players and when we get the OCI card we will give to them and select them by sitting with the head coach."

