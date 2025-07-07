India's challenge ends at Wimbledon as Bhambri ousted

IMAGE: With Yuki Bhambri's exit, India's campaign ended at Wimbledon 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway fought hard before going down to Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina in the third round of the men's doubles, at Wimbledon,

on Monday.Yuki and Galloway, seeded 16th, gave their fourth seeded opponents a tough fight but couldn't end on the right side of the result, losing 4-6, 6-3, 6-7(10) in a gruelling contest which lasted for two hours and nine minutes.

Yuki and Galloway had progressed to the second round with a 7-6(8), 6-4 win over Romain Arneodo of Monaco and Manuel Guinard of France on Wednesday.



India's challenge ended at the Wimbledon with Yuki's exit.