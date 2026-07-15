Indian Boxers Shine With Five Gold Medals At Asian Championships

India's young boxing talent showcased exceptional prowess at the Asian U-19 and U-23 Boxing Championships, securing an impressive tally of five gold, 10 silver, and four bronze medals, highlighting the nation's growing strength in the sport.

Key Points India secured a total of 19 medals, including five gold, 10 silver, and four bronze, at the Asian U-19 and U-23 Boxing Championships.

The U-19 women's category saw India clinch two gold medals, with Chandrika Bhoresh Pujari (51kg) and Prachi delivering dominant performances.

In the U-23 women's category, Nisha (54kg) earned a gold medal with a commanding victory, contributing to India's strong showing.

The consistent medal haul across both age groups and various weight categories underscores the depth and potential of India's youth boxing talent.

Indian boxers demonstrated strong competitive spirit, securing numerous silver and bronze medals against tough international opponents.

India ended their stellar campaign at the Asian U-19 and U-23 Boxing Championships with five gold, 10 silver, and four bronze medals across categories here.

India's Dominance In Youth Boxing

In the U-19 women's category, India secured two gold and six silver medals, underlining the depth of its youth programme. Chandrika Bhoresh Pujari (51kg) delivered a dominant performance to clinch gold with a 5:0 win over Uzbekistan's Nazokat Mardonova, while Prachi also secured gold with a convincing victory over Indonesia's Dira Artika. India's other finalists in the U-19 category put up strong fights but settled for silver.

In the U-23 women's category, India registered an equally impressive showing with one gold, four silver, and four bronze medals. Nisha (54kg) led the charge with a commanding 5:0 victory over Japan's Koiin Kokufu to clinch gold. India's other gold medallists in the category continued their strong form to finish on top of the podium.

Meanwhile, Nikita Chand (60kg), Kajal (65kg), and Muskan (75kg) fought hard in their respective finals but settled for silver after facing strong opponents from Uzbekistan. The bronze medals came from semifinal finishes, further highlighting India's consistency across weight categories.