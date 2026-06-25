India's Senior B And Men's A Teams Advance To Asia Cup Bridge Semifinals

India's Senior B and Men's A teams have demonstrated strong performance at the fifth Asia Cup Bridge Championship in Panaji, successfully advancing to the semifinals after impressive showings in the league stage.

Key Points India's Senior B and Men's A teams have qualified for the semifinals of the fifth Asia Cup Bridge Championship.

The Senior B team secured the top spot in the Swiss league with 188.78 Victory Points.

The Men's A team finished third in their league, earning 186.47 VPs to advance.

Semifinals are scheduled for Friday, featuring three rounds of 16 boards per tie.

Other nations like China, Hong Kong China, Australia, Japan, and Chinese Taipei also progressed in various categories.

India's Senior B and Men's A teams advanced to the semifinals as the hosts enjoyed a strong outing at the end of the league stage of the fifth Asia Cup Bridge Championship here on Thursday.

India's Strong Performance In League Stage

The Senior B team, comprising Hemant K Jalan, Sukamal Das, Rajesh Dalal, Jitendra Solani, Anil Padhye and Raju Tolani topped the Swiss league with 188.78 Victory Points (VPs) to enter the last four.

The Men's A team of Subhas Gupta, Sandeep Thakral, Sumit Mukherjee, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sagnik Roy and Kaustabh Nandi also made it to the semifinals after finishing third with 186.47 VPs.

Other Teams And Upcoming Semifinals

In the men's event, China topped the league standings with 218.31 VPs, followed by Hong Kong China A (196.72).

Bangladesh B took the fourth semifinal spot with 174.24 VPs, while India B missed out after finishing with 170.45.

In the seniors category, Australia (166.99), Japan (146.94) and Chinese Taipei (146.60) joined India B in the semifinals. India A finished sixth with 139.75 VPs.

China dominated the mixed event, with both its A and B teams progressing to the knockouts after finishing first and second with 169.23 and 163.92 VPs respectively.

Hong Kong China (155.43) and Australia (141.14) were the other semifinalists.

India B narrowly missed out in the mixed section, ending fifth with 135.90 VPs, while India A finished 11th with 113.77.

The semifinals will be played on Friday, with each tie comprising three rounds of 16 boards each.