India Fails To Reach Sepaktakraw Semifinals At Asian Games

India's women's doubles sepaktakraw team faced an early exit from the Asian Games, failing to secure a semifinal spot after a challenging group stage performance.

Key Points India's women's doubles sepaktakraw team did not qualify for the Asian Games semifinals.

The Indian duo, Menenu Tsukru and Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam, finished last in Group B.

India suffered losses to Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines in the group stage.

Only the top two teams from each group advanced to the semifinals.

India failed to qualify for the semifinals of the women's doubles sepaktakraw event, finishing last in their group at the Asian Games here on Monday.

The duo of Menenu Tsukru and Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam went down 1-2 (11-15, 15-9, 13-15) to Japan in its final Group B game.

India had lost to South Korea and the Philippines by 0-2 margins on Sunday.

The top two teams from each group progressed to the semifinals.