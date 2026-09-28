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India Fails To Reach Sepaktakraw Semifinals At Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 28, 2026 12:23 IST 1 Minute Read
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India's women's doubles sepaktakraw team faced an early exit from the Asian Games, failing to secure a semifinal spot after a challenging group stage performance.

Key Points

  • India's women's doubles sepaktakraw team did not qualify for the Asian Games semifinals.
  • The Indian duo, Menenu Tsukru and Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam, finished last in Group B.
  • India suffered losses to Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines in the group stage.
  • Only the top two teams from each group advanced to the semifinals.

India failed to qualify for the semifinals of the women's doubles sepaktakraw event, finishing last in their group at the Asian Games here on Monday.

The duo of Menenu Tsukru and Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam went down 1-2 (11-15, 15-9, 13-15) to Japan in its final Group B game.

 

India had lost to South Korea and the Philippines by 0-2 margins on Sunday.

The top two teams from each group progressed to the semifinals.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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