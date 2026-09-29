Indian Cyclists Fail To Reach Asian Games Medal Rounds

Indian track cycling teams faced an early exit from the Asian Games, failing to secure spots in the medal races across men's and women's team sprint and women's team pursuit events in Nagoya.

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Key Points Indian track cycling teams failed to qualify for medal races in men's and women's team sprint and women's team pursuit at the Asian Games.

The women's team sprint quartet, including Celestina and Triyasha Paul, clocked 50.431 seconds, falling behind Chinese Taipei.

The men's team sprint, featuring Rojit Singh, David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, and Jemsh Singh, finished their heat in 44.374 seconds, with China advancing.

In the women's team pursuit, India's Harshita Jakhar, Pooja Danole, Meenakshi, and Swosti Singh finished fifth and last in qualifying.

India will have no representation in the medal races across these three track cycling events at the Asian Games.

The Indian track cycling teams bowed out of the medal races in the men's and women's team sprint events and women's team pursuit competition at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Team Sprint Performances

In the women's team sprint, the quartet of Celestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy and Triyasha Paul clocked 50.431 seconds in the first-round heat.

Chinese Taipei finished ahead in 49.504 seconds to move into the medal race for the bronze.

In the men's team sprint, India's Rojit Singh, David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh and Jemsh Singh clocked 44.374 seconds in their first-round heat.

China won the heat in 42.348 seconds and moved into the gold medal race against Japan.

India also failed to progress to the medal races in the women's team pursuit.

Harshita Jakhar, Pooja Danole, Meenakshi and Swosti Singh finished fifth and last in qualifying with a time of 4:45.151s and competed alone against the clock in the first round.

China and Japan advanced to the gold medal race, while Uzbekistan and Korea will square off in the bronze medal race.

India will therefore have no representation in the medal races of the three track cycling events.