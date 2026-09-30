Home  » Sports » Indian MOBA Team Exits Asian Games After Group Stage Losses

Indian MOBA Team Exits Asian Games After Group Stage Losses

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 30, 2026 16:10 IST 1 Minute Read
google preferred source
x

India's MOBA (League of Legends) esports team faced an early exit from the Asian Games after a challenging performance, losing all group stage matches and failing to qualify for the semifinals.

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Key Points

  • India's MOBA esports team concluded its Asian Games campaign.
  • The team lost all three group B matches with identical 0-1 margins.
  • India finished last in Group B, failing to advance to the semifinals.

India's campaign in the MOBA (League of Legends) esports event ended as they lost all three of their group B matches at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

The Indian team lost with identical margins of 0-1 to each of Hong Kong, South Korea, and Chinese Taipei and finished last in the group.

 

The top two teams from the both the groups qualify for the semifinal.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

asian gamesesportsmobaleague of legendsindia

More From Rediff

36-Year-Old Poovamma Defies Doubters With Asian Games Gold

36-Year-Old Poovamma Defies Doubters With Asian Games Gold
Dal, Paneer and Bajrang Bali: Gulveer Singh's Winning Formula

Dal, Paneer and Bajrang Bali: Gulveer Singh's Winning Formula
Raphinha Injury Sours Brazil's Comeback Win Over Australia

Raphinha Injury Sours Brazil's Comeback Win Over Australia

Related Stories

India's League Of Legends Squad Set For Asian Games 2026 Challenge

India's League Of Legends Squad Set For Asian Games 2026 Challenge

Web Stories

3 Indian Faves On Most-Loved Food List

3 Indian Faves On Most-Loved Food List
Check Out Nothing Headphone (1) Pro

Check Out Nothing Headphone (1) Pro
India Among Countries Who Love Instant Noodles Most!

India Among Countries Who Love Instant Noodles Most!

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026