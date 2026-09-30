Indian MOBA Team Exits Asian Games After Group Stage Losses

India's MOBA (League of Legends) esports team faced an early exit from the Asian Games after a challenging performance, losing all group stage matches and failing to qualify for the semifinals.

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Key Points India's MOBA esports team concluded its Asian Games campaign.

The team lost all three group B matches with identical 0-1 margins.

India finished last in Group B, failing to advance to the semifinals.

India's campaign in the MOBA (League of Legends) esports event ended as they lost all three of their group B matches at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

The Indian team lost with identical margins of 0-1 to each of Hong Kong, South Korea, and Chinese Taipei and finished last in the group.

The top two teams from the both the groups qualify for the semifinal.