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India Blanks Bangladesh 10-0, Sets Up Pakistan Semifinal Clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 28, 2026 18:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's men's hockey team delivered a commanding 10-0 win against Bangladesh at the Asian Games, securing their top spot in Pool A and setting the stage for an electrifying semifinal encounter with Pakistan.

Photographs: Hockey India

Photographs: Hockey India

Key Points

  • India's men's hockey team defeated Bangladesh 10-0 in their final pool match at the Asian Games.
  • The victory ensured India topped Pool A with five wins, securing a spot in the semifinals.
  • India is now set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in the first semifinal on October 1.
  • Harmanpreet Singh was a key scorer, contributing three goals to India's dominant performance.
  • The team's strong showing highlights their medal aspirations at the Asian Games.

India blanked Bangladesh 10-0 in their final pool game of the men's hockey competition at the Asian Games here on Monday.

India, who had already qualified for the semifinals, topped Pool A with five wins in as many games. India play Pakistan in the first semifinal on October 1 while Malaysia take on South Korea in the other semifinal on the same day.

 

India's goals against Bangladesh came via Abhishek (3), Jugraj Singh (22) Harmanpreet Singh (27, 40, 45), Sukhjeet Singh (32), Lakra Shilanand (44, 45), Sanjay (59) and Mandeep Singh (60).

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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