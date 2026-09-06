Blue Colts Secure Crucial Win, Eye AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualification

The Indian U20 football team delivered a commanding 3-0 victory over Bangladesh in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers, boosting their hopes for a historic qualification to the main tournament after two decades.

Key Points India's U20 football team achieved a decisive 3-0 victory against Bangladesh in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Goals were scored by Danny Meitei Laishram, Vishal Yadav, and substitute Md Arbash, showcasing a strong offensive performance.

The win gives India six points, placing them in contention for qualification as one of the best runners-up.

India's qualification for the main AFC U20 Asian Cup tournament, a potential first in 20 years, depends on the result of the Syria-Uzbekistan match.

The team displayed organised defence and effective attacking play, maintaining pressure throughout the match.

A dominant India blanked Bangladesh 3-0 in their final group match of the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers here on Sunday, for their second win of the tournament. The victory took India to six points from three matches. Their fate, however, now depends on the outcome of the Syria-Uzbekistan match later on Sunday. If Syria fail to defeat Uzbekistan, the Blue Colts will finish second in Group B and qualify for the AFC U20 Asian Cup main tournament after 20 years as one of the seven best runners-up teams across the eight groups.

Early Breakthrough And Dominant First Half

Danny Meitei Laishram opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Vishal Yadav doubled India's advantage with an acrobatic finish on the hour mark. Substitute Md Arbash then sealed the contest with a powerful strike in the 79th minute.

The match began on an even keel, with neither side able to establish control during the opening exchanges.

India took the lead in the 25th minute through an excellent piece of coordinated pressing and attacking play. Danny put Md Abdul Riyad Fahim under pressure and forced the Bangladesh defender into conceding possession cheaply to Hateem Ali. The Indian striker displayed excellent awareness as he took on two defenders before laying the ball off for the unmarked Danny inside the penalty area. Danny kept his composure and applied the finish to put India ahead in the crucial contest.

The goal lifted the Blue Colts, who began dictating the tempo, retaining possession and patiently probing for a second. Danny nearly doubled the advantage in the 34th minute when his looping free-kick dipped dangerously towards goal, but Bangladesh goalkeeper Raj Chowdhury remained alert and made the save.

Second Half Surge And Clinical Finish

India resumed after the interval in the same manner in which they had ended the first half, keeping Bangladesh under pressure and searching for another goal.

The second goal arrived in the 60th minute. A long throw into the penalty area was flicked on by Rishikanta towards Vishal, who produced an acrobatic finish to beat Chowdhury and stun the Bangladesh defence.

Bangladesh attempted to mount a comeback after falling two goals behind and began playing with greater aggression. India remained organised at the back, though, absorbing the pressure without allowing their opponents a way back into the match.

Substitutes Seal The Victory

India head coach Mahesh Gawali introduced Md Arbash and Prashan Jajo in the 72nd minute, replacing Danny and Vishal. The change soon paid off as Arbash put the result beyond doubt seven minutes later.

Yaipharemba Chingakham initiated the move before India exchanged a series of passes to unlock the Bangladesh defence. Arbash completed the attack with a powerful left-footed strike into the roof of the net, making it 3-0.

Gawali made three further changes during the closing stages, introducing Aniket Yadav, Omang Dodum and Daniyal Makakmayum as India comfortably saw out the remainder of the match.