India's Table Tennis Teams Start Strong at Commonwealth Championships

India's top-seeded men's and women's table tennis teams have made a commanding start to their campaign at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in New Delhi, securing dominant 3-0 victories over Zimbabwe and Maldives, respectively.

IMAGE: Manav Thakkar got India off to a winning start against Zimbabwe at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy India AllSports/X

Key Points India's men's team, led by Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai, secured a 3-0 victory over Zimbabwe in their Group A opener.

The Indian women's team also achieved a dominant 3-0 win against Maldives in Group B, with strong performances from Sutirtha Mukherjee and Yashaswini Ghorpade.

Other notable results included Malaysia's 3-0 win over Wales and Australia's walkover against Jamaica in the men's competition.

In the women's event, top seeds Singapore were challenged by Sri Lanka but ultimately secured a 3-2 victory.

The championships saw various teams, including England, New Zealand, Canada, and Singapore, register comfortable wins in their respective group matches.

Top seeded Indian men's and women's teams registered identical 3-0 victories over Zimbabwe and Maldives respectively as the hosts made a commanding start to their campaign in the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in New Delhi on Monday.

Men's Team Dominance

Commonwealth Games medallist Manav Thakkar set the tone with a clinical 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 victory over Taenda Mumvuma. Experienced campaigner Harmeet Desai then comfortably accounted for Tapiwa Musarurwa 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 before youngster Payas Jain completed the rout with a 11-3, 11-3, 11-8 win against Vikram Singh as Indian men blanked Zimbabwe in their Group A opener.

Malaysia also opened with a 3-0 victory over Wales in the same group at the Thyagraj Stadium. Elsewhere in the men's competition, Australia and Namibia were awarded 3-0 walkovers over Jamaica and South Africa respectively in Group B. England defeated Cyprus 3-0, while New Zealand overcame Falkland Islands by an identical margin in Group C. In Group D, Canada outclassed Scotland 3-0, and Singapore registered a comfortable 3-0 victory over Northern Ireland.

Women's Team Performance and Other Results

India's women, seeded among the title contenders, were equally impressive in their Group B opener, brushing aside Maldives 3-0 without dropping a game. Sutirtha Mukherjee opened with an emphatic 11-4, 11-2, 11-5 win over Fathimath Dheema Ali before Yashaswini Ghorpade defeated Aishath Rafa Nazim 11-2, 11-5, 11-7. Swastika Ghosh then wrapped up proceedings with an authoritative 11-3, 11-5, 11-2 victory over Mishka Mohamed Ibrahim.

However, the biggest surprise of the opening day came in the women's Group A, where top seeds Singapore were pushed to the limit by a spirited Sri Lankan side before escaping with a hard-fought 3-2 victory. In the remaining women's matches, Northern Ireland edged South Africa 3-2 in Group B, Australia and England recorded identical 3-0 victories over Bangladesh and Cyprus respectively in Group C, while Canada received a walkover against Botswana and Malaysia defeated Scotland 3-0 in Group D.