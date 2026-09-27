Indian Men's Volleyball Team Begins Asian Games Campaign With Decisive Win Over Vietnam

The Indian men's volleyball team kicked off their Asian Games campaign with a commanding 3-0 win over Vietnam, showcasing a strong performance in their opening Pool C encounter.

Photograph: SAI Media

Key Points The Indian men's volleyball team achieved a 3-0 victory against Vietnam in their opening Pool C match at the Asian Games.

India won in straight sets with scores of 25-23, 25-21, and 25-20, completing the match in 84 minutes.

Upcoming matches for India include Hong Kong on Monday and Qatar on Tuesday in the final pool stage.

Indian men's volleyball team notched a 3-0 win over Vietnam in the opening match of the pool C at the Asian Games here on Sunday.

India registered a 25-23, 25-21, 25-20 win in a match that lasted an hour and 24 minutes at Park Arena Komaki.

India will face Hong Kong on Monday, before taking on Qatar on Tuesday in their final pool match.