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Indian Men's Volleyball Team Begins Asian Games Campaign With Decisive Win Over Vietnam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 27, 2026 14:55 IST 1 Minute Read
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The Indian men's volleyball team kicked off their Asian Games campaign with a commanding 3-0 win over Vietnam, showcasing a strong performance in their opening Pool C encounter.

Photograph: SAI Media

Photograph: SAI Media

Key Points

  • The Indian men's volleyball team achieved a 3-0 victory against Vietnam in their opening Pool C match at the Asian Games.
  • India won in straight sets with scores of 25-23, 25-21, and 25-20, completing the match in 84 minutes.
  • Upcoming matches for India include Hong Kong on Monday and Qatar on Tuesday in the final pool stage.

Indian men's volleyball team notched a 3-0 win over Vietnam in the opening match of the pool C at the Asian Games here on Sunday.

India registered a 25-23, 25-21, 25-20 win in a match that lasted an hour and 24 minutes at Park Arena Komaki.

 

India will face Hong Kong on Monday, before taking on Qatar on Tuesday in their final pool match.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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