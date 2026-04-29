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How India's Women Table Tennis Team Secured Crucial Win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 29, 2026 21:34 IST

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India's women's table tennis team showcased their skill and determination, clinching a 3-2 victory against Ukraine in the ITTF World Team Championships Finals qualifiers, enhancing their chances of advancing as group leaders.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manika Batra/Instagram

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manika Batra/Instagram

Key Points

  • Manika Batra's initial win gave India an early lead in the crucial match against Ukraine.
  • Yashaswini Ghorpade displayed resilience in the final match, securing the overall victory for India.
  • Diya Chitale's dominant performance contributed significantly to India's 3-2 win.
  • The victory puts India in a strong position to top Group 6 in the ITTF World Team Championships Finals qualifiers.

India's women's table tennis team rose to the occasion in a high-stakes group encounter, edging Ukraine 3-2 in a pulsating contest to keep their ITTF World Team Championships Finals qualification hopes on track here on Wednesday.

The victory also placed them in a strong position to top Group 6.

 

Key Performances in India's Table Tennis Victory

The encounter began tensely with Manika Batra, ranked No. 49 in the world, on the back foot against the experienced Tetyana Bilenko.

Dropping the second game, 7-11, Manika showed her trademark composure to storm back, taking the next two games for an 11-9, 7-11, 11-6, 11-5 verdict and handing India an early lead.

Ukraine fought back through world No. 51 Margaryta Pesotska, who got the better of Yashaswini Ghorpade in a five-game duel. Ghorpade fought back after losing the first two games, even dishing out a dominant 11-1 third game, but Pesotska held her nerve in the decider to level the tie at 1-1.

Diya Chitale's Decisive Contribution

India regained control thanks to Diya Chitale, who delivered an assured performance. The young paddler dismantled Veronika Matiunina 116, 118, 116, combining sharp placement with relentless tempo to put India 2-1 ahead.

With the tie hanging in the balance, Margaryta overpowered Manika 119, 511, 118, 116, forcing the contest into a decisive fifth match.

Ghorpade Seals the Win for India

Ghorpade then showed remarkable resilience under pressure to beat Tetyana 117, 119, 911, 117 to seal the tie for India.

The win places India in a commanding position in the group. They take on Rwanda in their last group fixture on Thursday, a match that could confirm their passage into the main draw as group toppers.

In the men's section India will take on Slovakia later in the day, before wrapping up their Group 7 campaign against Guatemala on Thursday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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