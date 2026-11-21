Defending champions India continued their strong performance in the women's Asian Champions Trophy, securing a crucial 2-1 victory against South Korea on Saturday, marking their second consecutive win in the tournament.

IMAGE: Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Defending champions India defeated South Korea 2-1 in the women's Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday.

Mumtaz Khan scored India's opening goal in the 30th minute, followed by Sunelita Toppo's goal in the third quarter.

South Korea managed to pull one goal back in the 56th minute through Youngeun Hong.

This marks India's second consecutive win in the tournament, having previously beaten Malaysia on Thursday.

India is scheduled to play against Thailand next on Sunday.

Two-time defending champions and Asian Games gold medallists India beat South Korea 2-1 to register their second consecutive win in the round-robin stage of the women's Asian Champions Trophy here on Saturday.

The hosts had earlier defeated Malaysia 4-1 in their tournament opener on Thursday.

India broke the deadlock through Mumtaz Khan's fine field goal in the 30th minute, before Sunelita Toppo doubled the lead four minutes into the third quarter through a rebound from a penalty corner.

South Korea pulled one back in the 56th minute through a field effort from Youngeun Hong.

India will next take on Thailand on Sunday.

India's Strong Start And Early Chances

The Indians started on a bright note and dominated possession early on, trespassing into the Korean circle repeatedly with ease but failed to make those efforts count.

India soon earned back-to-back penalty corners, but the second effort from Navneet Kaur was saved by the Korean goalkeeper.

Navneet was the star in creating chances for India with her smart play, but all her efforts went in vain as the Koreans defended in numbers to protect their goal.

It took a superb line-breaking ball from the Indian defence which found Navneet, who then found Deepika. Her shot was parried away by the Korean goalkeeper, but Mumtaz was at the right place at the right time to slot it home and put India ahead just at the stroke of half-time.

Second Half Dominance And Defensive Resilience

India continued their dominance after the change of ends, exerting pressure on the Korean defence with repeated forays.

Skipper Salima Tete earned another penalty corner for India soon after half-time, but Deepika's flick was saved by the Korean goalkeeper.

Sunelita doubled India's lead with a sublime touch from a penalty corner after a direct try from Navneet.

Korea too earned a few penalty corners in between, but Indian custodian Bansuri Solanki, who replaced veteran Savita Punia in the squad, made some valiant saves to deny the opponents.

The Indians then kept up the pressure on the Korean defence but failed to breach it.