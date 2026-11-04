India Storms Into Asian Champions Trophy Final With Decisive Win

India's men's hockey team delivered a commanding 8-1 performance against South Korea on Wednesday, securing their place in the Asian Champions Trophy final for a record seventh time and setting up a clash with Japan on Thursday.

Photograph: Asian Hockey Federation/X

Key Points India thrashed South Korea 8-1 in the semifinals of the men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Wednesday.

This victory marks India's record-extending seventh appearance in the tournament's final.

India will compete against Japan in the final on Thursday.

The Indian team has maintained an unbeaten record throughout the tournament, topping the round-robin league.

Multiple players, including Shilanand Lakra and Dilpreet Singh, scored for India in the semifinal match.

India entered the final of the men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament for a record-extending seventh time, thrashing South Korea 8-1 in the semifinals here on Wednesday.

India's Dominant Performance

Shilanand Lakra (4th and 13th minutes), Dilpreet Singh (21st and 25th minutes), captain Harmanpreet Singh (9th), Sukhjeet Singh (21st), Angad Bir Singh (36th) and Vivek Sagar Prasad (54th) scored for India.

Sangjun Han (9th minute) pulled one back for South Korea.

India will face Japan in the final on Thursday. Japan beat Malaysia in the shootout after the two teams were locked goal-less in the regulation time in the first semifinal earlier in the day.

India had beaten South Korea 8-0 in the round-robin stage also.

The hosts remained unbeaten in the tournament so far. They had topped the six-team round-robin league after winning all their five matches.