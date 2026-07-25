Indian boys rout Pakistan and Oman in Youth Hockey5s

The Indian sub-junior boys' hockey team achieved commanding victories over Pakistan and Oman at the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship, while the girls' team faced a tough challenge against China in this crucial World Cup qualifier.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Indian sub-junior boys defeated Pakistan 7-3 in a dominant performance at the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship.

The boys' team also secured a massive 10-1 victory against hosts Oman, showcasing strong offensive play.

Key players like Ketan Kushwaha, Shahrukh Ali, and Prahalad Rajbhar contributed significantly to the boys' wins with multiple goals.

Indian sub-junior girls put up a spirited fight but ultimately lost 3-6 to China in their Elite Pool match.

The championship serves as the Asian qualifier for the inaugural FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup, adding high stakes to the competition.

Indian sub-junior boys defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 7-3 and hosts Oman 10-1 to enjoy a triumphant Friday at the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship in Muscat.

The Indian sub-junior girls, meanwhile, put up a spirited fight before going down 3-6 to China in their Elite Pool match.

Dominant Performance Against Pakistan and Oman

The Indian boys took early control against Pakistan, leading 3-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Romit Pal (8'), Karan Gautam (10') and captain Ketan Kushwaha (10').

They maintained the momentum in the second half, with Prahalad Rajbhar (12') extending the lead to 4-0. Pakistan attempted a comeback through Muhammad Usman (12', 15') and captain Adeel (17'), but strikes from Shahrukh Ali (16'), Rahul Yadav (18') and Kushwaha (20') sealed a comfortable victory for India.

Earlier in the day, India thrashed Oman 10-1.

The Indians stormed to a 6-0 lead at half-time, powered by two goals each from Shahrukh Ali (3', 10') and Ketan Kushwaha (6', 8'), along with strikes from Karan Gautam (2') and Prahalad Rajbhar (3').

India added four more goals in the second half, with Kushwaha (11', 19') completing a four-goal haul, while Gautam (15') and Rajbhar (16') scored their second goals of the match.

Girls' Team Battles China in Elite Pool

In the girls' match, India were locked 3-3 with China at half-time.

Sandeepa Kumari (1') gave India an early lead, while Kiran Ekka (3', 6') scored a brace to match China's first-half goals from Guo Jiaxin (2'), Ge Chen (3') and Lu Tongtong (10').

China pulled away in the second half as Guo Jiaxin (13', 20') completed her hat-trick and Lu Tongtong (20') added her second goal of the match to secure victory.

The tournament also serves as the Asian qualifier for the inaugural FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup.