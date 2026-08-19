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Harmanpreet, Abhishek Lead India To Victory Over Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 19, 2026 20:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how India's hockey team, led by stellar performances from Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek, secured a decisive 5-3 victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in a crucial FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Pool D match.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Key Points

  • India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in their final Pool D match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup.
  • Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals from penalty corners for India.
  • Abhishek also contributed a brace with two fine field goals.
  • Vice-captain Hardik Singh scored from a penalty stroke, further solidifying India's lead.
  • Pakistan's goals came from Hannan Shahid and Sufyan Khan, attempting to narrow the deficit.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek scored a brace each to help India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in their final Pool D match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup here on Wednesday.

Harmanpreet struck twice from two penalty corners in the fifth and 21st minutes, while Abhishek's two fine field goals came in the 11th and 24th minutes. Vice-captain Hardik Singh also scored from a penalty stroke in the 35th minute.

 

Pakistan scored through Hannan Shahid (22nd, 46th) and Sufyan Khan (24th) to reduce the margin.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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india pakistan hockeyfih men's hockey world cupharmanpreet singh goalsabhishek hockey goalsindia hockey victory

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