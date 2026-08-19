Harmanpreet, Abhishek Lead India To Victory Over Pakistan

Discover how India's hockey team, led by stellar performances from Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek, secured a decisive 5-3 victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in a crucial FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Pool D match.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Key Points India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in their final Pool D match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup.

Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals from penalty corners for India.

Abhishek also contributed a brace with two fine field goals.

Vice-captain Hardik Singh scored from a penalty stroke, further solidifying India's lead.

Pakistan's goals came from Hannan Shahid and Sufyan Khan, attempting to narrow the deficit.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek scored a brace each to help India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in their final Pool D match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup here on Wednesday.

Harmanpreet struck twice from two penalty corners in the fifth and 21st minutes, while Abhishek's two fine field goals came in the 11th and 24th minutes. Vice-captain Hardik Singh also scored from a penalty stroke in the 35th minute.

Pakistan scored through Hannan Shahid (22nd, 46th) and Sufyan Khan (24th) to reduce the margin.