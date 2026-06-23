India Dominates Pakistan 4-3 In Thrilling FIH Pro League Clash

Discover how the Indian hockey team extended its impressive decade-long unbeaten streak against arch-rivals Pakistan with a thrilling 4-3 victory in the FIH Pro League in London.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/X.com

Key Points India defeated Pakistan 4-3 in a crucial FIH Pro League encounter in London.

The victory extends India's impressive decade-long unbeaten streak against Pakistan in international hockey.

Pakistan initially took the lead, but India rallied with goals from Abhishek, Nilakanta Sharma, Sukhjeet Singh, and Rajinder Singh.

India established a 4-1 lead before Pakistan mounted a late comeback with two penalty corner goals.

India is scheduled to play hosts England next in the ongoing London leg of the Pro League.

India defeated Pakistan 4-3 in a pulsating FIH Pro League match here on Tuesday, extending their decade-long unbeaten streak against the arch-rivals in international hockey.

Match Highlights And Key Moments

Ahmad Nadeem gave Pakistan the lead in the eighth minute through a penalty corner before Abhishek (22nd) struck from a field effort to draw parity. Nilakanta Sharma then gave India the lead converting a penalty corner in the 24th minute as the Harmanpreet Singh-led side went into the breather with a 2-1 lead.

India extended their lead in the 40th minute through a field goal from Sukhjeet Singh and then Rajinder Singh made it 4-1 from a penalty corner.

But Pakistan came back strongly in the final quarter, with Abu Mahmood (53rd) and Moin Shakeel (60th) scoring from penalty corners to reduce the margin but it was not enough.

India will next take on hosts England in the London leg of the Pro League here on Friday.