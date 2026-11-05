SAFF Championships: India beat Pakistan after late stoppage-time scare

Defending champions India commenced their SAFF Championships campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan, showcasing a dominant first half despite fielding a second-string squad.

Key Points Defending champions India secured a 3-2 victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in their SAFF Championships opening match on Thursday.

Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored two goals, and Manglenthang Kipgen added another, giving India a commanding 3-0 lead by half-time.

Pakistan managed to score two goals in stoppage time through Najeeb Ullah and Alamgir Ghazi, narrowing India's lead.

India played with a second-string side under U-23 coach Naushad Moosa, as several ISL players were unavailable due to the match not falling within the FIFA window.

Both teams faced player availability challenges, with key players missing due to the FIFA match window conflict.

Suhail Ahmad Bhat struck a brace as defending champions India began their SAFF Championships campaign with a 3-2 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in a group match in Dhaka on Thursday.

Bhat, who hails from Srinagar, scored in the 13th and 19th minutes while Manglenthang Kipgen struck in the 31st minute as India led 3-0 at half time.

Pakistan scored two goals in the stoppage time to salvage some pride with Najeeb Ullah (90+1) and Alamgir Ghazi (90+4) finding the target in the Group B match played at the National Stadium here.

India's Dominant First Half Performance

India fielded a second string side under the charge of Under-23 coach Naushad Moosa with the first team set to play two away international friendly matches against New Zealand on November 12 and 15.

Moosa had only 17 players at his disposal for Thursday's match as the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs are yet to release some of their players for the tournament with the game not falling in the FIFA match window (November 9 to 17).

The ISL clubs are expected to release their players for the next match against Maldives on November 11. Then, the squad is expected to have 28 players.

Pakistan were also without the likes of Abdullah Iqbal, the Danish-born defender who plays for Mjallby AIF in Sweden, as the match does not fall inside the FIFA window.

Squad Challenges and Strategic Team Selection

India began cautiously, building patiently from the back and looking to establish control through the midfield, with Abhishek Suryavanshi operating in a deep role.

Bhat thought he had opened the scoring in the 12th minute after getting on the end of an aerial ball from Kipgen, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The forward from Jammu and Kashmir was not to be denied for long. A minute later, Muhammad Suhail collected the ball from a throw-in on the left and drove forward before delivering an inch-perfect ball into the penalty area. Bhat arrived at the six-yard box to turn it home and give India the lead.

India doubled their advantage in the 19th minute, with Suryavanshi providing the assist. As Pakistan dropped deeper, the midfielder found himself further up the pitch and played a precise, line-breaking pass through the defence.

Bhat timed his run to perfection, got clear of the backline and calmly slotted a first-time finish into the far corner past goalkeeper Yousuf Butt.

The Blue Tigers continued to find space behind the Pakistan defence and made it 3-0 in the 31st minute.

Pakistan had an opportunity to reduce the deficit when Suryavanshi brought down Hayyaan Khattak from behind inside the penalty area. However, Shayak Dost sent the resulting spot-kick over the crossbar, allowing India to preserve their three-goal advantage.

Bhat came close to completing his hat-trick just before half-time. Cutting in from the right in the 45th minute, he unleashed a left-footed effort from outside the box, but his shot went narrowly wide, with Butt rooted to the spot.

Match Progression and Missed Chances

India continued to control proceedings after the restart and created opportunities to extend their lead. Adison Singh Thokchom was denied by Butt in a one-on-one situation, while Kipgen and Farukh also had attempts that failed to find the target.

However, Naushad Moosa's side were unable to add to their first-half tally as the second period progressed.

Pakistan found a way back into the contest in stoppage time. Junaid Shah delivered a cross from the left in the 91st minute, and Najeeb Ullah rose highest to head the ball past Arsh Anwer Shaikh, who had little to do during most of the match.

Pakistan scored again three minutes later, with McKeal Abdullah providing the cross from the right side of the penalty area. Alamgir Ghazi controlled the delivery before finishing with an acrobatic effort to make it 3-2.

Pakistan's Late Comeback Attempt

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals.