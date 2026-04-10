India Sweeps Mongolia in Billie Jean King Cup with Zeel Desai's Debut Win

India showcased a dominant performance in the Billie Jean King Cup, sweeping Mongolia 3-0 and boosting their playoff aspirations with standout performances from Zeel Desai and Sahaja Yamalapalli.

Photograph: Ankita Raina/X

Key Points Zeel Desai shines in her Billie Jean King Cup debut, securing a straight-sets victory against Mongolia.

India completes a dominant 3-0 sweep against Mongolia, showcasing strong performances across all matches.

Sahaja Yamalapalli contributes to India's victory with a convincing win in her singles match.

India's chances of reaching the playoffs depend on winning against Korea and Indonesia defeating Korea.

India focuses on beating Korea to gain valuable experience for young players and prepare for the Asian Games.

India enjoyed a dominant outing, blanking Mongolia 3-0 while dropping just one game, as Zeel Desai secured a straight-sets win on her Billie Jean King Cup singles debut against 15-year-old Anu-Vjin Gantor, before Sahaja Yamalapalli followed suit in the Asia/Oceania Group I tie on Friday.

Zeel drubbed her rival 6-0 6-0 in mere 37 minutes before Sahaja trounced 32-year-old Jargal Altansarnai by an identical scoreline in 42 minutes at DLTA Complex.

Later, Vaishnavi Adkar and Rutuja Bhosale hammered Khongorzul Aldarkhishig and Jargal Altansarnai 6-1 6-0 to complete the rout.

It was not more than a casual hitting session for the home players as unranked rival players did not have the game to hurt them.

India's Playoff Hopes

India will take on Korea on Saturday, the final day of the competition, in their last outing of the tournament, and most likely, the hosts will keep their place in Group I. For India to make the play-offs, they need Indonesia to beat Korea and then register a 3-0 win themselves on Saturday.

The defeat against Thailand put India in a spot as it hurt their chances to finish in top-two. The top two sides in the six-team event will progress to play-offs while the bottom two will be relegated to Group II.

"We're not going to think about that (Thailand defeat). For us, it's important that we go out and beat Korea tomorrow. Whether we make it to the playoffs or not is secondary, but I think there are some young players on this team who definitely could use the experience of beating a team like Korea," India skipper Vishal Uppal said after the tie.

"There's no point brooding over, as they say, no point crying over spilt milk. We lost to Thailand. And from Ankita and Rituja's standpoint, it's a big year. It's Asian Games year. And they definitely probably will go up against the Korean team in Asian Games. So playing them and beating them would be good.

"We lost. So now we move on and we focus on what's ahead of us, not what's behind us. We learn from the past and then just move on."

Adkar's Nerves and Desai's Debut

Vaishnavi Adkar's defeat in the opening singles against Thailand was unexpected, and she admitted that more than external factors, it was nerves that got the better of her.

"I think it was more about the mental part rather than the external conditions I would say because it was my first time playing and I would say it's quite a big stage to play on so I did not handle my nerves well," she said.

Considering the inexperience of Gantor, who has managed to win just one game so far in the tournament, Uppal didn't mind putting in Desai, giving her some match practice.

"Whatever the captain decided was a good strategy and yeah, I mean, going into the court, before we discussed something to work on specific things and I would say I did it and it felt good," said Zeel, who played a doubles match against Latvia but competed in a live singles rubber for the first time for India.

Mongolia's Struggle

Clearly, the unranked Gantor is not yet ready to play at this level. She has a lot to learn but such defeats can be demoralising too. Putting an uncooked player at this level could only be because of lack of options.

Gantor hardly won a point on her own. Only when Zeel made an unforced error, the Mongolian had a point to her name.

The Mongolian teenager seemed to have no will to fight, having resigned herself instead. She could not return properly as the balls consistently flew outside the lines, reducing it to a drab affair.

The India camp won't complain, considering that they need to win this tie against Mongolia and against Korea on Saturday to somehow keep play-offs chances alive.

Later, Sahaja also won without fuss. It was the same story, as there was no fight at all. Winning a game was a struggle for Jargal, leave alone testing the Indian, ranked 385.