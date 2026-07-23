Indian Women's Pairs Secure Thrilling Bowls Victory In Glasgow

Discover how India's women's pairs team, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki, kicked off their Commonwealth Games campaign with a thrilling tie-break victory over Malta in the Bowls event in Glasgow.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India's women's pairs team defeated Malta in a tie-break at the Commonwealth Games.

Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki represented India in the Bowls event.

The Indian duo won the first set but lost the second, leading to a decisive tie-break.

Pinki secured the victory for India with her final bowl in the tie-break.

India beat Malta in a tense tie-break in Bowls Women's Pairs event to begin their Glasgow Commonwealth Games campaign on a winning note here on Thursday.

The Indian pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey (lead) and Pinki (skip) won the first set 7-1 but lost the second 3-4 as the section B round one match went to the tie-break.

The Indians held their nerve to win the tie-break with Pinki settling the issue in her final bowl.