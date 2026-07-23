Home  » Sports » Indian Women's Pairs Secure Thrilling Bowls Victory In Glasgow

Indian Women's Pairs Secure Thrilling Bowls Victory In Glasgow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 23, 2026 18:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Discover how India's women's pairs team, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki, kicked off their Commonwealth Games campaign with a thrilling tie-break victory over Malta in the Bowls event in Glasgow.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • India's women's pairs team defeated Malta in a tie-break at the Commonwealth Games.
  • Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki represented India in the Bowls event.
  • The Indian duo won the first set but lost the second, leading to a decisive tie-break.
  • Pinki secured the victory for India with her final bowl in the tie-break.

India beat Malta in a tense tie-break in Bowls Women's Pairs event to begin their Glasgow Commonwealth Games campaign on a winning note here on Thursday.

The Indian pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey (lead) and Pinki (skip) won the first set 7-1 but lost the second 3-4 as the section B round one match went to the tie-break.

 

The Indians held their nerve to win the tie-break with Pinki settling the issue in her final bowl.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

commonwealth gamesbowlsindiamaltarupa rani tirkey

More From Rediff

Abhinav Bindra:'Let's Strengthen Our Education System'

Abhinav Bindra:'Let's Strengthen Our Education System'
Sports Stars Speak Out On NEET Irregularities And Student Pressure

Sports Stars Speak Out On NEET Irregularities And Student Pressure
Sindhu Loses Early Advantage To Crash Out Of China Open

Sindhu Loses Early Advantage To Crash Out Of China Open

Related Stories

CWG: India win historic GOLD in women's four lawn bowl

CWG: India win historic GOLD in women's four lawn bowl

Web Stories

Realme C100x Arrives With...

Realme C100x Arrives With...
10 Mukesh Classics

10 Mukesh Classics
Everyone Has A Car! 9 Countries With Highest Ownership

Everyone Has A Car! 9 Countries With Highest Ownership

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026