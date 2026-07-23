India's Women's Pairs Secure Thrilling Bowls Victory At Commonwealth Games

India's Women's Pairs team, featuring Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh, kicked off their Glasgow Commonwealth Games Bowls campaign with a dramatic tie-break victory over Malta, demonstrating their competitive spirit.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India's Women's Pairs team defeated Malta in a tense tie-break at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh secured the victory with a crucial final bowl.

The Indian duo had a strong start, winning the first set 7-1, but Malta forced a tie-break.

Tirkey and Singh were part of the gold-winning Women's Fours team at the 2022 Birmingham CWG.

The Glasgow CWG Bowls competition features only singles and pairs events, excluding fours.

India beat Malta in a tense tie-break in Bowls Women's Pairs event to begin their Glasgow Commonwealth Games campaign on a winning note here on Thursday.

The Indian pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey (lead) and Pinki Singh (skip) dished out a dominant show in the first set, winning it 7-1 and going up 1-0 in the opening round match in section B at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) Hall 3. But the Maltese duo of Rebecca Louise Rixon (lead) and Connie-Leigh Rixon (skip) fought back to take the second set 3-4. In the nervy tie-break, the Indians were lagging behind their opponents before Pinky sent down a fine effort in the last bowl and won the match.

Understanding Bowls Terminology And India's CWG History

In Bowls, 'Skip' is the team captain, and usually the most experienced player. He or she determines the game plan, and also plays the final two bowls of one 'end'. There are five ends in a set. 'Lead' is the first player to bowl, responsible for placing the mat. He or she sends the bowls as close to the target as possible, before the 'Skip' comes in.

The Indian Women's Pairs team faces South Africa in their second match of Section B on Friday. Both Tirkey and Pinki were part of the Women's Fours team that won gold in the 2022 Birmingham CWG. But the Men's and Women's Fours events have been excluded in the Glasgow CWG from the Bowls competition features. Only the Men's and Women's singles, and the Men's and Women's Pairs events have been included. India had also won a silver in the Men's Fours event in the 2022 Birmingham Games.