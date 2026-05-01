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India Secure Dominant Victory Over Macau In Ice Hockey Asia Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 01, 2026 13:00 IST

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India's U-18 ice hockey team showcased their dominance by defeating Macau 8-1 in the Asia Cup, led by captain Gurtej Singh Bhatti's impressive four-goal performance.

Key Points

  • India's U-18 ice hockey team dominates Macau with an 8-1 victory in the Asia Cup.
  • Captain Gurtej Singh Bhatti leads India's scoring with four goals in the U-18 Ice Hockey Asia Cup.
  • Ajay Dangi opened the scoring for India, contributing to the team's strong performance.
  • Harjinder Singh praises the team's composure and adaptability in the international tournament.

India beat Macau 8-1 in the U-18 Ice Hockey Asia Cup, with captain Gurtej Singh Bhatti leading the charge while scoring four goals in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

India's Dominant Performance

India opened strongly and built an early lead, while staying in control through all three periods.

 

Ajay Dangi of Rajasthan opened the scoring for India, and with Bhatti scoring four goals, the team hit their stride as Itfiqar Hussain, Tanzin Tashi and Devansh Sharma added one goal each.

Captain's Perspective

"We started with clear intent and maintained our pace through all three periods. The team created good opportunities and capitalised well. A quick self-assessment and response to the situation helped us come even stronger in the third period. It's a strong result, but the focus is on staying consistent in the games ahead," Bhatti said.

Association's Appreciation

Harjinder Singh, General Secretary of the Ice Hockey Association of India, appreciated the performance and the team's progress at the international level.

"The victory against Macau is a bold statement of intent from this young Indian side. The team showed excellent composure and adaptability, maintaining strong control across all three periods. This win reflects not just skill, but also growing maturity and belief," he said.

Tournament Overview

The tournament features ice hockey teams from Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Macau (China), and India.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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