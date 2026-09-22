Indian Men's Kabaddi Team Crushes South Korea In Asian Games

The Indian men's kabaddi team showcased their formidable strength at the Asian Games, securing a decisive 63-31 victory over South Korea and maintaining their dominant position atop Group A.

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Indian men's kabaddi team defeated South Korea 63-31 at the Asian Games.

This marks India's second consecutive win, placing them at the top of Group A.

The team demonstrated strong performance with 38 raid points and 17 bonus points.

India will next compete against Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei in upcoming fixtures.

The women's team also secured a win against Bangladesh and will face Iran next.

The Indian men's kabaddi team thrashed South Korea 63-31 in a Group A clash to continue its dominant run at the Asian Games here on Tuesday. This is the second win for the defending champions and they sit on top of the group A.

India's Dominant Performance

India will next face Bangladesh on Wednesday, before taking on Chinese Taipei on Thursday in their final group A fixture. India dominated from the outset, taking a 34-14 lead at half-time before extending their advantage in the second half, which they won 29-17.

India collected 38 points through successful raids, 17 bonus points, six points from all-outs and two points from super tackles. They conceded 23 points through opposition outs and eight bonus points.

India had begun its title defence with a resounding 49-24 win over hosts Japan in their opening group fixture. The women's team will face Iran in their second group A match on Wednesday. it had defeated Bangladesh in their opener on Monday.