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India Secure Victory Against Korea In U18 Asia Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 31, 2026 10:12 IST

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The Indian U18 women's hockey team continued their winning streak at the Asia Cup, securing a decisive 3-1 victory over Korea with goals from Nousheen Naz, Shruti Kumari, and Kiran Ekka.

Key Points

  • India defeated Korea 3-1 in the U18 Asia Cup, showcasing strong offensive capabilities.
  • Nousheen Naz's early penalty stroke set the tone for India's dominant performance in the hockey match.
  • Shruti Kumari's field goal extended India's lead, providing a comfortable cushion before half-time.
  • Kiran Ekka's penalty corner conversion solidified India's victory and earned her player-of-the-match honours.

The Indian women's hockey team registered a convincing 3-1 victory over Korea in their second Pool A match of the U18 Asia Cup here on Sunday.

Riding on goals from Nousheen Naz, Shruti Kumari and Kiran Ekka, India maintained their winning momentum in the tournament following their opening-day triumph over Malaysia.

 

Early Lead and Dominant Play

India made a bright start and earned a penalty stroke in the opening quarter. Nousheen (4th minute) stepped up and calmly converted the opportunity to hand India an early 1-0 lead.

The Indians continued to dominate possession and doubled their advantage in the second quarter.

Shruti Kumari Extends the Advantage

In the 21st minute, Shruti found the back of the net with a fine field goal, giving India a comfortable 2-0 cushion heading into the half-time break.

Korea's Attempted Comeback

Korea attempted a comeback after the break and reduced the deficit in the third quarter when Gyeongmin Ryu scored in the 41st minute.

Kiran Ekka Secures the Win

However, India restored their two-goal advantage soon when Kiran, who was also named player-of-the-match, successfully converted a penalty corner in the 43rd minute.

India remained disciplined in the final quarter, denying Korea any further scoring opportunities to seal the important victory.

The Indian team earned four penalty corners and one penalty stroke during the match, while Korea won two penalty corners.

Having won their opening two matches against Malaysia and Korea, India now sit atop the Pool A standings with six points and will look to maintain their unbeaten run when they face Singapore in their final Pool A fixture on June 2.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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