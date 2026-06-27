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India Dominates Kazakhstan To Reach Badminton Junior Quarterfinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk June 27, 2026 13:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Team India secured a dominant 2-0 victory over Kazakhstan, sealing their quarterfinals spot in the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships and setting up a crucial clash with Chinese Taipei.

Key Points

  • Team India secured a dominant 2-0 victory against Kazakhstan in the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships.
  • The win guarantees India a spot in the quarterfinals of the prestigious junior tournament.
  • Indian girls' doubles pair Durga Esha Kandrapu and Keerthy Manchala delivered a strong start.
  • Puneeth Suresh and Deepti Raj Aditi also contributed to India's commanding performance.
  • India's next crucial match is against Chinese Taipei to determine the group winner.

Team India sealed their quarterfinals spot in the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships with a dominant 2-0 (55-31, 55-21) win over Kazakhstan in their Group C opener at Yatsushiro, here on Saturday.

With the all-important clash against Chinese Taipei to decide the group winner looming, India mixed things up in doubles.

 

India's Dominant Performance

The girls' doubles pairing of Durga Esha Kandrapu and Keerthy Manchala gave India a strong start with a 11-5 win over Alissa Kuleshova and Diana Namenova.

Puneeth Suresh and Deepti Raj Aditi were then taken the distance by Mustafa Malikzhan and Kuleshova, but they managed to eke out a 11-10 win to take the score to 22-15. The Indians dominated the next three categories to win the first set.

The second set turned out to be a cakewalk as none of the players conceded more than six points in any of the matches.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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badminton asia junior championshipsteam india badmintonbadminton quarterfinalsindia vs kazakhstanjunior mixed team badminton

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