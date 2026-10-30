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Blue Colts Secure Victory Against Cuba In FIFA U15 Tournament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 30, 2026 16:47 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how India's U15 football team concluded their FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival campaign with a decisive 6-4 victory over Cuba, securing an 87th-place finish among 189 nations.

Key Points

  • India's U15 team defeated Cuba 6-4 in their final match on Friday.
  • The Blue Colts finished 87th out of 189 competing nations in the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival.
  • Victor Lalawmpuia, Nibas Meetei Wahengbam, and R Lalremruatfela each scored two goals for India.
  • India registered five wins, four defeats, and one draw during their campaign.

India beat Cuba 6-4 to end their FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival campaign on a winning note here on Friday.

India's Performance In FIFA U15 Tournament

India finished 87th in the inaugural edition of the tournament among 189 competing nations.

 

Victor Lalawmpuia (1st and 23rd), Nibas Meetei Wahenbam (6th and 22nd) and R Lalremruatfela (12th and 27th) scored twice each as the Blue Colts secured victory in their 10th and final fixture of the tournament.

India led 6-1 at one stage before Cuba struck three late goals to narrow down the margin.

The Blue Colts registered five wins -- over Laos, Cameroon, Bahrain, Trinidad and Tobago and Cuba. They suffered four defeats -- to Senegal, Honduras, Afghanistan and Kazakhstan -- while drawing once against Grenada to finish 87th.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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