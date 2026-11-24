Defending champions India showcased their prowess by securing a dominant 6-2 victory against Olympic silver medallists China in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy, propelled by Deepika's impressive hat-trick, as they solidify their spot in the semifinals.

Key Points Defending champions India defeated Olympic silver medallists China 6-2 in their fourth round-robin match on Tuesday.

Deepika scored a hat-trick for India, finding the net in the first, sixth, and 14th minutes.

India has already qualified for the semifinals of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy.

India and Japan are currently tied at the top of the table with 12 points each from four matches.

India will face Japan in their final round-robin match on Wednesday to determine the top seed.

Having already qualified for the semifinals, defending champions India beat Olympic silver medallists China 6-2 in a dominant display, with Deepika scoring a fine hat-trick in their fourth round-robin match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy here on Tuesday.

Deepika's Hat-Trick Secures Dominant Win

Deepika struck in the first, sixth and 14th minutes, while Lalremsiami (19th), Neha (22nd) and Rana Sakshi (38th) scored India's other goals.

Feng Qingmiao (15th) and Chen Tong (34th) scored for China.

India had beaten China 1-0 in the final of the recent Asian Games in Japan.

India and Japan are currently at the top of the table with 12 points each from four matches. They face each other in their final round-robin match on Wednesday.