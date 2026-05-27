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India Women Level Hockey Series With Shootout Victory

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 27, 2026 20:00 IST

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The Indian women's hockey team displayed resilience, securing a dramatic shootout victory against Australia to level the four-match friendly series after a 1-1 draw.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Indian women's hockey team levels series with Australia after a thrilling shootout victory.
  • Australia initially took the lead with a goal from Olivia Downes in the 10th minute.
  • Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam scored in the final quarter to equalise for India.
  • India won the shootout 4-2, with goals from Navneet Kaur, Ishika Chaudhary, Annu, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.

The Indian women's hockey team came from behind to force a 1-1 draw before registering a 4-2 win in the shootout against Australia to level the four-match friendly series 1-1 here on Wednesday.

Australia Takes Early Lead

After an entertaining start to the game, Australia took the lead, courtesy a goal from Olivia Downes (10th minute) at the Perth Hockey Stadium.

 

India Fights Back to Equalise

But the Indian team upped the ante by creating opportunities from a series of penalty corners and putting the Australians under pressure.

The home team's resistance was finally broken in the final quarter as Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (46th) found the back of the net, bringing India back on level terms.

India Clinches Victory in Shootout

The visitors prevailed 4-2 in the shootout with goals from Navneet Kaur, Ishika Chaudhary, Annu and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.

The third match of the series will be played on Friday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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