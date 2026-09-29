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India survive Qatar scare to reach Asiad volleyball last 8

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: September 29, 2026 16:57 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Indian men's volleyball team showcased incredible resilience, staging a thrilling comeback to defeat Qatar 3-2 and secure their spot in the Asian Games quarterfinals.

Photograph: SAI Media

Photograph: SAI Media

Key Points

  • The Indian men's volleyball team secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Qatar at the Asian Games.
  • This win marks India's third consecutive triumph, ensuring their qualification for the quarterfinals.
  • The Indian team showcased remarkable resilience, staging a comeback after being two sets down against Qatar.
  • Key players Jerome Vinith (27 points), Amit Singh Balwan (24 points), and Joel Benjamin Jebaraj (17 points) were instrumental in India's scoring.
  • All four quarterfinals for the Asian Games volleyball event are scheduled to be played on Thursday.

The Indian men's volleyball team continued its winning run, eking out a hard-fought 3-2 win over Qatar to register its third victory and qualify for the quarterfinals of the Asian Games Nagoya on Tuesday.

India's Resilient Performance At Asian Games

The Indian team bounced back from being two sets down to defeat Qatar 26-28, 25-27, 25-23, 25-20, 24-22 in a marathon Pool C match, which lasted two hours and 47 minutes.

 

All four quarterfinals will be played on Thursday.

India had earlier defeated Vietnam 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-20) and Hong Kong China 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-21) in their opening two matches respectively.

Against Qatar, Jerome Vinith scored 27 points for India, all coming through spikes, while Amit Singh Balwan scored 24 points -- 22 from spikes and two from blocks. Joel Benjamin Jebaraj also made double-digit scores with 17 points -- 14 from spikes, two from blocks, and one service point.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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